Five insane traffic rules from across the world that will leave you stunned

Traffic rules and regulations are meant to ensure that safety is paramount and that movement on city roads and on highway stretches remain orderly. With the primary aim of ensuring smooth passage for everyone - whether in a car or bike or pedalling or even on foot, adhering to traffic rules and regulations is not just recommended but absolutely essential. Of course, rules and regulations can - and do - vary from country to country, region to region and even district to district. But some rules may just not make any sense at all.

The world can be quite a diverse place as far as traffic regulations are concerned and while there can be subtle variations in terms of laws pertaining to speeding, driving in lane, permissible alcohol limit before taking to a motor vehicle etc, a few rules and regulations in different parts of our planet are just too wild to believe.

Check out five insane traffic rules that are not just real but invite severe penalty if flouted:

Don't shoot animals from a moving car!

Yeah, you read this right. While hunting is motly illegal in most parts of the world, if you are in certain areas of California and Tennessee in the United States, you may still be allowed to take aim and fire. Just don't do it while the vehicle is in motion. If this doesn't sound bizarre enough, you are permitted to make an exception only in case shooting at a whale!

Don't sit in a car with a drunk driver

Driving under the influence of alcohol is illegal in most corners of the world. And the guilty person can face extremely severe consequences if and when caught. But in Japan, the person sitting with the drunk person driving the vehicle will also be prosecuted. This even if he or she has not even had a drop of alcohol to drink. Next time in Japan, ensure you smell the breath of the driver, perhaps…

Don't plonk your dog on the car roof

Most dogs love to enjoy the breeze from the windows of a moving car. But do not fall for puppy eyes if you have a more adventurous furry friend wanting to get on top of the car. Not in Alaska anyway...

Whoever even does something like this, right? But authorities in Alaska are leaving nothing to chance and have made this outright illegal to stem out any possibility. It is not entirely clear if tying a dog to the roof of a vehicle comes under unsafe driving criteria or animal cruelty. But either way, a hefty penalty may be imposed to those found guilty of doing this. Sorry, furry friends, you will just have to enjoy the wind in your face through the windows.

Don't eat or drink in the car

Keep that bag of potato chips firmly in the bag. Because in Cyprus, anyone found eating or drinking - yes, non-alcoholic drinks too - will be slapped with a penalty of 85 euros. So does that mean there are no drive-thrus in Cyprus? We will get back to you on this…

Don't drive a dirty vehicle

The next time you are in Russia, ensure you only get into a vehicle that is clean on the outside, or else...

Cleanliness is a state of mind and the lack of it, a hygiene issue. But in Russia, if your car is found to be dirty while on the move, get set to pay a hefty fine. This penalty can be as high as 2,000 rubles or approximately ₹1,900.

Do you know of any traffic rules that are even more weird? Let us know…

