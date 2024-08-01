Five amazing hacks to keep your car safe in monsoon

While driving in the rain can be a pleasant experience, it’s a different story for your car. As you enjoy the downpour from the comfort of your vehicle, your car bears the brunt of the wet weather. The rainy season can introduce a host of issues for your car, including driving challenges and potential damage from rust and corrosion due to the cold, wet conditions and high humidity. Failing to take precautionary steps before venturing out in a storm can lead to costly repairs or even serious accidents. To safeguard your car and enhance its durability, it’s crucial to implement preventive measures.

1 Keeping your lights bright Headlights, fog lights, and taillights endure harsh conditions throughout the year. Regular inspections are essential to identify cracks or holes in the light casings. These openings can allow water and moisture to enter, causing fogging. A mechanic can repair damaged casings to maintain optimal light performance. Ensure all lights, including high and low beams, and hazard lights, function correctly. Proper lighting is vital for safe driving, especially in conditions with reduced visibility like the monsoon season.

2 Don't let rubber seals leak Your car's rubber seals are crucial for maintaining a dry cabin, especially during the monsoon season. To keep them in optimal condition, clean them regularly with a mild car wash soap and microfiber cloth, ensuring thorough rinsing to remove all residue. After drying, apply a silicone-based protectant designed for automotive use to preserve their flexibility and water-repellent properties. This simple maintenance routine will help prevent leaks and keep your car's interior comfortable throughout the year.

3 Keep your brakes in top shape Monsoon driving conditions, characterised by frequent stops and wet roads, place significant stress on your car's brakes. The heat generated from constant braking can accelerate wear on brake components. Additionally, monsoon moisture can contaminate brake fluid, affecting its ability to transmit pressure effectively. Brake pads can also be compromised by water, slightly delaying braking response. To ensure optimal braking performance and safety, it's essential to regularly check brake fluid levels and maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead.

5 Shielding your car's underbelly Monsoon rains take a toll on your car, especially its underbody. Constant exposure to water, dirt, and road hazards can lead to rust and damage. Undercoating provides essential protection. This durable coating acts as a shield against moisture, preventing rust formation. It also safeguards your car's undercarriage from road debris and impacts. Designed for year-round use, undercoating helps maintain your vehicle's overall condition.

