Fisker Ocean EV to make its debut at Los Angeles Auto Show in November

Fisker Inc.'s Ocean SUV electric car will make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November this year. While the production prototype testing begins this year, Fisker will start the full-fledged production of the Ocean EV next year.

The electric vehicle maker has also announced that it will make brand experience centres in the US and Europe by 2022. These centres will offer prospective customers the chance to see and experience Fisker's vehicles. They can also speak with product experts on hand. The Fisker Ocean will be priced at $37,499 (around ₹27 lakhs) in the US market that will exclude EV-related subsidies and will cost €32,000 (around ₹28 lakhs) in Germany that will include taxes and EV-related subsidies.

The California-based EV maker also says that it has more than 62,000 hand-raisers and 17,300 paid reservations for the Ocean EV including fleet orders from various companies. Fisker Chairman and CEO, Henrik Fisker shares that the company's reservation and the order process have been quality-based and transparent from the very start. “As we get closer to launch, we will be working with our prospective owners to transition their reservations into contracted orders. We have many loyal supporters of the company waiting for their Ocean, and the reservation system is purposely designed to be fair to those who reserve with the intention to ultimately take delivery," he adds.

Concerning the brand's experience centres, Fisker also notes that with less than 500 days to start production, the company is also focused to make the experience of the customers more immersive. Earlier Henrik Fisker had confirmed that the electric SUV will be able to generate a power of 536 horsepower from a two-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain.

It has also been reported that Fisker will manufacture an all-electric Popemobile for Pope Francis which will serve as the official vehicle. The electric vehicle will be delivered in 2022.