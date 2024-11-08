First car service due soon? Key tips you must know before visiting workshop

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Car servicing is a grey area for many car owners, especially those who purchased a vehicle for the first time. All the car manufacturers usually offer three free-of-cost servicing. The first general servicing of the car usually covers limited tasks and happens just after clocking a specific mileage. Considering the limited tasks, it usually consumes less time to get executed.
In the first car service, the service centres generally check all the fluid and filter levels. While given the limited tasks this service commands, it may seem not so significant to many car owners, but it is one of the most important ones among scheduled services. Only after this first service, do you gain a few liberties on throttle and driving behaviours with lesser restrictions. Also, the engine performance gets better after this service.
If you are a first-time car buyer with a new vehicle in your garage, for which the first servicing is due soon, here are some key tips to ensure you are well informed, and your first car servicing goes satisfactorily well.
No matter whether the car is new or old, the underbody components of the vehicle and panels are equally affected by gravel and fine stones on the road. If the road condition is not good where you usually drive the car, the impact gets more intense. Hence, it is always recommended to check the underbody of the car to see if any component or panel is broken or loosened. In such a case, it will help the mechanic to understand, assess and fix the damage.
Every car requires some essential fluids, which include engine oil, transmission oil, coolant, wiper fluid etc. The engine oil, coolant and wiper fluid are not significantly consumed during the run-in period of the car. Still, the levels of all these essential fluids must be checked to be on the safe side. This will ensure proper functioning and safety of the vehicle as well as the occupants.
In Indian road conditions, a dusty and polluted environment is a major issue. This impacts the vehicles' filters too. If you are driving in areas where the environment is too dusty, there is a strong chance that the AC filter or cabin air filter, as well as the fuel filter of the vehicle, will get dirty faster than normal pace. During the first car servicing, make sure the technician inspects the filters and cleans them if necessary.
One of the generic tasks the workshops perform during every servicing of a car is washing and cleaning. Even during the first servicing too, this is performed. Make sure the car is washed and cleaned properly, both exterior and interior during the first servicing. If you want to add an extra layer of protection to the paint of the car, consider applying ceramic coating or paint protection film, which will retain the shine of the new car for a longer period.
