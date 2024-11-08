First car service due soon? Key tips you must know before visiting workshop

If you are a first-time car buyer with a new vehicle in your garage, for which the first servicing is due soon, here are some key tips to ensure your

Car servicing is a grey area for many car owners, especially those who purchased a vehicle for the first time. All the car manufacturers usually offer three free-of-cost servicing. The first general servicing of the car usually covers limited tasks and happens just after clocking a specific mileage. Considering the limited tasks, it usually consumes less time to get executed.

In the first car service, the service centres generally check all the fluid and filter levels. While given the limited tasks this service commands, it may seem not so significant to many car owners, but it is one of the most important ones among scheduled services. Only after this first service, do you gain a few liberties on throttle and driving behaviours with lesser restrictions. Also, the engine performance gets better after this service.

If you are a first-time car buyer with a new vehicle in your garage, for which the first servicing is due soon, here are some key tips to ensure you are well informed, and your first car servicing goes satisfactorily well.