Final Unit Of Bugatti Centodieci Hyper Sports Car Delivered

Final unit of Bugatti Centodieci hyper sports car delivered

Bugatti has delivered the tenth and final unit of the Centodieci hyper sports car to its owner. The final unit, just like all others, went through intensive development, testing and bespoke creation process. The entire limited production run of ten Centodieci was so sought after that all of these were booked even before the model was officially revealed.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2022, 09:32 AM
The Bugatti Centodieci was conceived to honor the EB110, which established the formula for the Veyron and the Chiron2. “We now close this chapter of our coachbuilding era started with the Divo3 in 2018, but the legend of the EB110 and Centodieci will forever remain a part of Bugatti history," said Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles.

The last unit of the Bugatti Centodieci features a Quartz White exterior colour with a Black Carbon finish across the lower body and Black Matte grilles. The brake calipers feature Light Blue Sport as well as Light Blue Sport finishing for the logo on the Black Carbon rear wing. These elements establish a deep connection with the EB110, reimagining the famous shade of Bugatti Blue that the car was introduced and produced in.

The interior of the final edition features a Light Blue Sport leather finish. The seats, roof liner, door panels, center console and floormats are crafted in a symmetrical quadrate-like pattern.

At its core, the hand-built model gets an 8.0-liter W16 engine that produces 1,600 PS of power, ensuring the Centodieci accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds. The model gets a top speed is 380 km/h. The chassis and suspension of the model have been worked in a way to get efficient handling capabilities.

Now that all the 10 models of the Bugatti Centodieci have been completed and delivered, the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim will focus on assembling the remaining Chiron models, of which less than 100 of the total 500 remain. This will be followed by the limited run of 99 W16 Mistral4 examples and 40 of the track-only Bolide5.

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2022, 09:32 AM IST
Bugatti Centodieci Bugatti
