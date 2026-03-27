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Cars & Bikes Auto News Fia Tweaks F1 Energy Management Rules Ahead Of Japan Qualifying

FIA tweaks F1 energy management rules ahead of Japan qualifying

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 27 Mar 2026, 18:40 pm
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  • The FIA has revised Formula 1’s qualifying energy rules ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, reducing the energy recovery limit from 9 MJ to 8 MJ.

Lewis Hamilton drives during FP2 ahead of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP))
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FIA, Formula One’s governing body, has announced a slight revision to its energy management rules for qualifying at the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix, following feedback from drivers and teams after the opening rounds of the season.

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The change reduces the maximum energy recovery limit during qualifying from 9 megajoules to 8 megajoules. The decision was taken after discussions involving all 11 teams and power unit suppliers, including Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull Ford, Audi, and Honda, who agreed to the adjustment.

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With a lower energy harvesting cap, drivers will theoretically spend less time lifting off the throttle to recharge the battery, allowing for more consistent flat-out runs during qualifying laps. The tweak is aimed at shifting the focus back towards outright performance rather than mere energy management.

The move comes in response to concerns raised after the first two races under the 2026 regulations. The current F1 power units now rely on a near-even split between internal combustion and electric power, making energy recovery strategies more important than ever.

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This has led to more frequent use of lift-and-coast techniques akin to Formula E, where drivers ease off early into corners to recharge the battery, as well as instances of “super-clipping", where energy is diverted back into the battery even under full throttle.

While the new regulations have resulted in more wheel-to-wheel action, critics say the flat-out quali laps and heated on-track battles have now turned into a test of battery management over skill and courage. The FIA’s adjustment for Suzuka is aimed at addressing that balance, although the exact impact will only become clear once running begins at the circuit.

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First Published Date: 27 Mar 2026, 18:40 pm IST
TAGS: motorsports formula one f1
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