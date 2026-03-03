FIA says ‘Safety First’ as Middle East conflict clouds Formula 1 calendar

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said that "safety and well-being" will remain the top priority as rising tensions in the Middle East cast uncertainty over parts of the Formula One calendar.

In his first statement on the matter late Monday, he said, "At this moment of uncertainty, we hope for calm and a swift return to stability. Dialogue and the protection of civilians must remain priorities," he said.

“We are in close contact with our member clubs, championship promoters, teams, and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly. Safety and well-being will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled for the World Endurance Championship and the Formula 1 World Championship."

Also Read : FIA targets thermal expansion loophole in new F1 engine regulations

Australian Grand Prix not under threat

The 2026 season begins this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Although the event has been disrupted by travel chaos due to airspace closures in the Middle East, it is not currently under threat.

Freight, including the cars, is safely in Melbourne for the Grand Prix this weekend. However, the closure of airspace and airports in the Middle East has caused chaos to travel plans for team personnel.

Dubai and Doha are major flight hubs on the path to Melbourne and around 1,000 race staff have had to scramble and change flights.

Australian Formula One chief Travis Auld on Monday said he was confident "everyone will be here ready for the race". "We're in a space where we're really confident there will be no impact," he added.

Also Read : Cadillac Formula 1 livery revealed ahead of 2026 season

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia under watch

After Melbourne, Formula One heads to China, then Japan, which are not expected to be affected. However, concerns are mounting over whether next month's Bahrain Grand Prix from April 10-12 and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a week later will be able to go ahead. US President Donald Trump on Monday said the assault on Iran could go "far longer" than his initial estimates of about a month.

In response, Iran and its allies have launched retaliatory strikes on Israel as well as US military bases and other areas in a host of Mideast nations, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Season opener storylines

McLaren world champion Lando Norris will kickstart his title defence in Melbourne. The race will also be the first for the new team Cadillac, with the experienced pair Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in the cockpit.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: