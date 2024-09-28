Ferrari CEO confirms electric supercar unveiling in late 2025

Ferrari is “fully on track" with its electric supercar set to be unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2025, Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna said Friday at the Italian Tech Week in Turin.

The Maranello, Italy-based carmaker will rely on some “unusual partners" to develop the new vehicle, Vigna said in an interview, without elaborating.

The launch of Ferrari’s electric supercar comes at a challenging moment for the high-end automotive sector, which is working to bring down emissions just as EV demand is cooling.

Meanwhile China’s advantage in battery cells is making Europe’s transition toward cleaner vehicles more challenging.

The emergence of Chinese EVs should be a wakeup call for the European auto sector, Vigna said in a Bloomberg Television interview in May.

Vigna, a former executive at chipmaker STMicroelectronics NV, started shaping Ferrari’s electric transition soon after joining in 2021.

While company has been seen as a latecomer to electric transition, its cautious approach may ultimately pay off. As EV sales slow in Europe, companies including Stellantis NV and Volkswagen AG are scaling back or refocusing battery projects, while Mercedes-Benz Group AG has vowed to sell traditional cars longer than expected.

Still, any shift toward EV models represents a delicate balance for Ferrari, as younger buyers skew electric but many established clients are loath to give up the sportscar maker’s trademark roar.

