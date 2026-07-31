Ferrari 499P EVO hypercar spotted testing at Monza ahead of 2027 World Endurance Championship season

Italian luxury automaker Ferrari was recently seen testing its next-generation 499P EVO Hypercar by completing the model's first on-track test at the Monza Circuit in Italy. The updated prototype is being prepared for the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season and was first announced by the Italian manufacturer in June 2026, shortly before the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari has begun testing the 499P EVO Hypercar for the 2027 FIA WEC season, featuring aerodynamic revisions and multiple Evo upgrades, as the marque aims to return to championship-winning form



Ferrari 499P EVO: Test Session



While Ferrari has not disclosed specific details regarding the upgrades planned for the 499P EVO, the company confirmed that the development programme is focused on evaluating a broad range of technical and aerodynamic improvements. Ferrari said the project was a phased approach, with engineers able to explore several design configurations before locking in the car homologation.

The initial test session at Monza featured a driver lineup comprising Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi, who secured the 2025 FIA WEC Drivers' Championship alongside James Calado. They were joined by Miguel Molina, another experienced Ferrari factory driver who piloted the 499P during the 2025 campaign. Alongside the new EVO prototype, Ferrari also fielded its current-specification 499P, which completed a separate test programme in preparation for the Monza 6 Hours race scheduled for November, the final round of the 2026 FIA WEC season.

Additionally, the Italian luxury automaker has confirmed that it intends to utilise several of its available Evolution ‘joker’ upgrades simultaneously rather than introducing them individually. Under FIA regulations, manufacturers are permitted to use up to five Evo jokers through the 2027 season to make significant performance and technical revisions.

The heavily camouflaged prototype gets multiple changes, including a redesigned front nose, revised rear wing, a reworked diffuser and reshaped side pods, indicating a significant evolution over the current model.



Ferrari 499P History



The Ferrari 499P made its competitive debut in 2023, marking the manufacturer's return to prototype endurance racing after a 50-year absence. The hypercar immediately claimed victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and finished second in the FIA World Endurance Championship standings. Ferrari followed up with another Le Mans victory in 2024 while ending the season third overall.

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Ferrari Motorsport



Ferrari enjoyed its most successful campaign in 2025, securing a third consecutive Le Mans victory alongside wins in Qatar, Imola and Spa to clinch its maiden FIA World Endurance Championship title.

The 2026 season has proven more challenging, with Ferrari yet to secure a race win despite podium finishes at Imola, Spa and São Paulo. Its unbeaten run at Le Mans also came to an end after one car retired and the remaining entries finished behind rivals from Toyota, BMW and Cadillac.

Ferrari currently occupies third place in the championship standings with four rounds remaining. The remainder of the calendar includes races at the Circuit of the Americas, Fuji Speedway, Catalunya and Monza, while the Qatar and Bahrain rounds have been cancelled due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

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