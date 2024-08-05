Feel you are being cheated at petrol pump? Key tips to stay aware

Fuel stations cheating their consumers is a well-known phenomenon across India. Several fuel stations across India have been reported for cheating their consumers in various ways. While vehicle owners buying petrol or diesel have been becoming increasingly alert about these cheating tricks, the perpetrators too have been finding innovative ways of cheating their customers.

This is not very uncommon when you hear that someone has been cheated at a fuel station while refuelling his or her vehicle with petrol or diesel. There are various ways many petrol pumps cheat consumers by dispensing less fuel while charging more money than the actual volume. While it may not be possible always to check each and every detail while visiting the fuel stations for refuelling, being alert could save the consumer from being cheated.

Here are some key tips to follow while visiting a refuelling station for filling the vehicle's fuel tank.