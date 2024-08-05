HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Feel You Are Being Cheated At Petrol Pump? Key Tips To Stay Aware

Feel you are being cheated at petrol pump? Key tips to stay aware

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here are some key tips to follow while visiting a refuelling station for filling the vehicle's fuel tank to ensure you are not being conned.
Petrol
Here are some key tips to follow while visiting a refuelling station for filling the vehicle's fuel tank to ensure you are not being conned. (AFP)
Petrol
Here are some key tips to follow while visiting a refuelling station for filling the vehicle's fuel tank to ensure you are not being conned.

Fuel stations cheating their consumers is a well-known phenomenon across India. Several fuel stations across India have been reported for cheating their consumers in various ways. While vehicle owners buying petrol or diesel have been becoming increasingly alert about these cheating tricks, the perpetrators too have been finding innovative ways of cheating their customers.

Also Read : Are diesel engines better than petrol? Know here

This is not very uncommon when you hear that someone has been cheated at a fuel station while refuelling his or her vehicle with petrol or diesel. There are various ways many petrol pumps cheat consumers by dispensing less fuel while charging more money than the actual volume. While it may not be possible always to check each and every detail while visiting the fuel stations for refuelling, being alert could save the consumer from being cheated. 

Here are some key tips to follow while visiting a refuelling station for filling the vehicle's fuel tank.

1 Ensure the metre is set at zero before refuelling

It is obvious to make sure the metre of the fuel dispenser is set to zero before refuelling begins. If the fuel dispenser is not set at zero, make sure to ask the pump attendant to reset it before dispensing fuel to the vehicle. Often the perpetrators pretend to have set the metre to zero but actually, they start refuelling from a higher amount. This leads to lower fuel dispensing, while the money charged is higher than that.

2 Purchase fuel of odd amount

Perpetrators resort to various different short fuelling tricks while cheating their customers. One among them is setting lower fuel volume for specific amount. Usually many customers, especially two-wheeler owners purchase fuel of 100 or in multiples of that. In many fuel stations, the attendants set certain fuel volume at these amounts, which are lower than the actual volume it should be. In order to avoid such a fraud, purchase fuel of odd amounts, like 525 or 1,155. Doing this makes difficult for the perpetrators to cheat the customer.

3 Check your fuel

Often many fuel pump attendants refill the vehicles with high-octane fuel, which is commonly known as power petrol. They often do this without asking the vehicle owner. In ordinary cars, the high-octane fuel doesn't make any sense at all. The high octane petrol doesn't impact the car negatively but offers no advantage as well. However, this results in the consumer paying more money than regular petrol. Hence, always check what fuel the attendant is dispensing into the vehicle.

4 Refill from reputed fuel station

Refuelling at a reputed fuel station is always a safer idea than refuelling from other pumps. The reputed fuel stations that you know and trust always have well-managed attendants, which makes it easier to deal with the situations rather than other pumps' attendants.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Ehs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG eHS
BatteryCapacity Icon16.6 kWh Range Icon52 Km
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5 Do a quantity check

Quantity check is a step a customer can perform if he or she feels there are discrepancies in petrol or diesel volume dispensed by the fuel station. In case of such a suspicion, you should ask the attendant for a quantity check. In this case, the attendant fills a calibrated fuel container with a specific amount of fuel. In case the container doesn't fill to the desired mark, the pump is cheating with the consumer.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Petrol diesel oil price petrol price diesel price fuel price

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.