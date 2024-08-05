Feel you are being cheated at petrol pump? Key tips to stay aware
- Here are some key tips to follow while visiting a refuelling station for filling the vehicle's fuel tank to ensure you are not being conned.
Fuel stations cheating their consumers is a well-known phenomenon across India. Several fuel stations across India have been reported for cheating their consumers in various ways. While vehicle owners buying petrol or diesel have been becoming increasingly alert about these cheating tricks, the perpetrators too have been finding innovative ways of cheating their customers.
This is not very uncommon when you hear that someone has been cheated at a fuel station while refuelling his or her vehicle with petrol or diesel. There are various ways many petrol pumps cheat consumers by dispensing less fuel while charging more money than the actual volume. While it may not be possible always to check each and every detail while visiting the fuel stations for refuelling, being alert could save the consumer from being cheated.
Here are some key tips to follow while visiting a refuelling station for filling the vehicle's fuel tank.
It is obvious to make sure the metre of the fuel dispenser is set to zero before refuelling begins. If the fuel dispenser is not set at zero, make sure to ask the pump attendant to reset it before dispensing fuel to the vehicle. Often the perpetrators pretend to have set the metre to zero but actually, they start refuelling from a higher amount. This leads to lower fuel dispensing, while the money charged is higher than that.
Perpetrators resort to various different short fuelling tricks while cheating their customers. One among them is setting lower fuel volume for specific amount. Usually many customers, especially two-wheeler owners purchase fuel of ₹100 or in multiples of that. In many fuel stations, the attendants set certain fuel volume at these amounts, which are lower than the actual volume it should be. In order to avoid such a fraud, purchase fuel of odd amounts, like ₹525 or ₹1,155. Doing this makes difficult for the perpetrators to cheat the customer.
Often many fuel pump attendants refill the vehicles with high-octane fuel, which is commonly known as power petrol. They often do this without asking the vehicle owner. In ordinary cars, the high-octane fuel doesn't make any sense at all. The high octane petrol doesn't impact the car negatively but offers no advantage as well. However, this results in the consumer paying more money than regular petrol. Hence, always check what fuel the attendant is dispensing into the vehicle.
Refuelling at a reputed fuel station is always a safer idea than refuelling from other pumps. The reputed fuel stations that you know and trust always have well-managed attendants, which makes it easier to deal with the situations rather than other pumps' attendants.
Quantity check is a step a customer can perform if he or she feels there are discrepancies in petrol or diesel volume dispensed by the fuel station. In case of such a suspicion, you should ask the attendant for a quantity check. In this case, the attendant fills a calibrated fuel container with a specific amount of fuel. In case the container doesn't fill to the desired mark, the pump is cheating with the consumer.