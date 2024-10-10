Father of the Indica, Nano, Ratan Tata passes away at 86

Ratan Tata , the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and one of the country's biggest industrialists, passed away on October 9, 2024, at 86. He was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and was said to be in critical condition hours before his demise. Ratan Tata is considered the father of the Indica, India's first indigenous car, and Tata Nano, arguably the most ambitious vehicle produced by Tata Motors.

Several reports suggested his frailing health condition earlier this week but Ratan Tata assured his wellbeing via a post on Instagram. He further added that he was admitted to the hospital for routine medical checkups related to his age.

Tata was known for his philanthropic nature and massive contribution to animal welfare. At the same time, he was the architect of Tata's immense growth across sectors. He oversaw Tata Motors' growth in the passenger vehicle segment right from launches like the Estate and Sierra, followed by the Indica and his most ambitious project, the Tata Nano.

