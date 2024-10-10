Father of the Indica, Nano, Ratan Tata passes away at 86

Ratan Tata , the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and one of the country's biggest industrialists, passed away on October 9, 2024, at 86. He was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and was said to be in critical condition hours before his demise. Ratan Tata is considered the father of the Indica, India's first indigenous car, and Tata Nano, arguably the most ambitious vehicle produced by Tata Motors.

Several reports suggested his frailing health condition earlier this week but Ratan Tata assured his wellbeing via a post on Instagram. He further added that he was admitted to the hospital for routine medical checkups related to his age.

In a statement, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.

For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.

Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction.

On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed."

Tata was known for his philanthropic nature and massive contribution to animal welfare. At the same time, he was the architect of Tata's immense growth across sectors. He oversaw Tata Motors' growth in the passenger vehicle segment right from launches like the Estate and Sierra, followed by the Indica, which firmed Tata's ambitions in the mass-market segment.

Ratan Tata wasn't just a businessman but a visionary who led by example. Under his leadership, Tata Motors built on its global aspirations acquiring iconic British automotive brands Jaguar Land Rover and Corus. He went on to create the Tata Nano, more popularly known as the ‘ ₹1 lakh’ car, which aimed to bring car ownership to the populace.

While the Tata Nano didn't turn out to be the massive success story it aspired to be, there was no denying that Mr Tata aimed to democratise the ownership of a car in India. Previously in an Instagram post reflecting on the entry-level car, the veteran industrialist wrote, “The Nano, was always meant for all our people."

Ratan Tata was also seen standing strong with the Tata Group in the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008 when the Taj Mahal Palace was one of the venues attacked.

However, what truly set Mr Tata apart was his humility, which was unlike any other industry leader. He was known to treat everyone with the same humility right from the workers on the shop floor to the senior management of the group. His love for animals is also evident in the special space for stray dogs at Bombay House, the headquarters for Tata Group in Mumbai.

