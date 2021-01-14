FASTag to be implemented on Yamuna Expressway in February

If you plan to drive between Delhi and Agra via the Yamuna Expressway soon, get ready to affix FASTags on your vehicles before the month ends. Because, from February, tolls at the Yamuna Expressway will have FASTag system implemented for electronic toll collection.

According to reports, the FASTag system will start on Yamuna Expressway around February 15. The preparations to implement the system has already been started.

Around 40,000 vehicles pass through the Yamuna Expressway on a daily basis. These include both light and heavy vehicles. Due to the absence of an electronic toll collection system, commuters often face long cues at the toll gates.

FASTag system at all tolls across India will become compulsory from February 15 after the January 1 deadline was extended.

FASTag is a prepaid tag that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction. It allows for direct payment of fee from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and enables vehicles to drive through without stopping for transactions.

In order to discourage cash transactions at toll plazas, all lanes barring one on each side have been made dedicated FASTag lanes. Vehicles without FASTag are being fined double the normal toll fee if they enter these lanes. Currently, the share of transactions by FASTag is hovering around 75-80%.

The government has also made FASTag mandatory while getting a new third party insurance, applicable with effect from April 1, 2021.

The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, the flagship initiative of the MoRTH, has been implemented on a pan-India basis in order to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates, using passive radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently updated the FASTag app to add a new feature to provide balance status to users. The My FASTag App will show FASTag wallet balance status in form of colour codes that include green for active tag with sufficient balance, orange/amber for tags with low balance and red for blacklisted tags.