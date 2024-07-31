FASTag rules to change from tomorrow. Check new rules to avoid blacklisting

FASTag rules are all set to change from tomorrow (August 1) with a slew of new regulations. The new rules will require users to make necessary changes to their FASTag accounts to avoid inconvenience at toll plazas. Failing to comply with the new rules could result in blacklisting of FASTags. The changes in FASTag rules is aimed to ease congestion at toll plazas as well as reduce time taken by vehicles to pay toll fee electronically.

FASTag rules: Key changes

One of the major change in FASTag rules is the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. According to the new regulations, FASTag accounts that are five years old or more will need to be replaced with effect from Thursday (August 1). FASTag users will need to check the date of issuance of their accounts and seek replacement from the issuing authority. The old FASTag accounts will be rendered invalid.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Tata Altroz CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Range Rover Velar 1998 cc 1998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 87.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare BMW X3 M40i 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 86.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

FASTag accounts which are at least three years old will need to renew the KYC process. Users and companies offering FASTag service have been given time till October 31 to complete the process. If the KYC process is not completed between August 1 and the deadline, the FASTag accounts could be blacklisted.

Also Read : Select national highways to get satellite-based toll collection system, says Nitin Gadkari

Among other key changes in the FASTag rules include linking of the account to the vehicle and phone number of the owner. In April, it became mandatory to use one FASTag account for only one vehicle to curb use of same FASTag for multiple cars. The new rules also involve linking the FASTag account to the vehicle's registration number and chassis number besides the phone number of the owner. One would also require to upload photos of the vehicle's front and side to complete this process. For those buying a new vehicle on August 1 or later will need to update the registration number within three months of the purchase.

FASTag rules: New NHAI guideline

Earlier this month, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued fresh guidelines on FASTags. It said that vehicles without FASTags pasted on windscreen will now have to pay double the toll amount. All toll plazas across national highways in India are expected to implement the new guideline soon. The decision was taken to reduce delay at the toll plazas and cause inconvenience for others.

First Published Date: