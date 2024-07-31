HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Fastag Rules To Change From Tomorrow. Check New Rules To Avoid Blacklisting

FASTag rules to change from tomorrow. Check new rules to avoid blacklisting

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2024, 12:15 PM
  • FASTag users will need to renew KYC process besides link their accounts to vehicle and phone numbers from August 1.
FASTag KYC
FASTag rules are all set to change from tomorrow (August 1) with a slew of new regulations. The new rules will require users to make necessary changes to their FASTag accounts to avoid inconvenience at toll plazas. Failing to comply with the new rules could result in blacklisting of FASTags. The changes in FASTag rules is aimed to ease congestion at toll plazas as well as reduce time taken by vehicles to pay toll fee electronically.

FASTag rules: Key changes

One of the major change in FASTag rules is the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. According to the new regulations, FASTag accounts that are five years old or more will need to be replaced with effect from Thursday (August 1). FASTag users will need to check the date of issuance of their accounts and seek replacement from the issuing authority. The old FASTag accounts will be rendered invalid.

FASTag accounts which are at least three years old will need to renew the KYC process. Users and companies offering FASTag service have been given time till October 31 to complete the process. If the KYC process is not completed between August 1 and the deadline, the FASTag accounts could be blacklisted.

Among other key changes in the FASTag rules include linking of the account to the vehicle and phone number of the owner. In April, it became mandatory to use one FASTag account for only one vehicle to curb use of same FASTag for multiple cars. The new rules also involve linking the FASTag account to the vehicle's registration number and chassis number besides the phone number of the owner. One would also require to upload photos of the vehicle's front and side to complete this process. For those buying a new vehicle on August 1 or later will need to update the registration number within three months of the purchase.

FASTag rules: New NHAI guideline

Earlier this month, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued fresh guidelines on FASTags. It said that vehicles without FASTags pasted on windscreen will now have to pay double the toll amount. All toll plazas across national highways in India are expected to implement the new guideline soon. The decision was taken to reduce delay at the toll plazas and cause inconvenience for others.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 12:15 PM IST
TAGS: FASTags NHAI

