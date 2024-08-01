FASTag rules change from today. Do this to avoid getting blacklisted

The regulations governing the use of FASTags are set to undergo significant changes starting today, August 1. Users will be required to update their FASTag accounts accordingly to prevent any disruptions at toll plazas. Non-compliance with these new regulations may lead to the blacklisting of FASTags. The objective of these modifications is to alleviate congestion at toll plazas and minimize the time vehicles spend in processing electronic toll payments.

From August 1, FASTag users throughout India will be required to complete the KYC renewal process in addition to linking their accounts to their vehic

One significant change in FASTag regulations is the implementation of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. As per the updated guidelines, FASTag accounts that have been active for five years or more must be replaced starting from Thursday (August 1). Users of FASTag are required to verify the issuance date of their accounts and request a replacement from the relevant authority. The existing FASTag accounts will become invalid.

For FASTag accounts that are a minimum of three years old, the KYC process must be renewed. Users and companies providing FASTag services have until October 31 to complete this procedure. Failure to complete the KYC process between August 1 and the deadline may result in the blacklisting of FASTag accounts.

FASTag: Other changes

Other significant modifications in the FASTag regulations involve connecting the account to both the vehicle and the owner's phone number. As of April, it is compulsory to assign one FASTag account to a single vehicle in order to prevent the use of the same FASTag for multiple vehicles. Additionally, the updated regulations require linking the FASTag account to the vehicle's registration number and chassis number, as well as the owner's phone number. Furthermore, individuals must submit photos of the vehicle's front and side to finalize the process. Those purchasing a new vehicle on or after August 1 will be required to update the registration number within three months of the purchase.

