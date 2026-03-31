FASTag annual pass to cost 3,075 from tomorrow: Here's all you should know

Private vehicle owners who rely on the FASTag annual pass will have to pay a little more from April 1, 2026. The National Highways Authority of India will raise the fee by ₹75, taking the price of the pass from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075. The change applies to the prepaid toll plan that was launched last year for non-commercial vehicles.

The revised charge has been announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The annual pass will continue to work on the same terms, with validity for up to one year or 200 toll crossings, whichever happens first.

Also Read : NHAI plans to end cash toll payments on highways from April 1, 2026

Who can use it

The pass is meant for private, non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans. It is accepted at NHAI toll plazas and is valid across 1,150 fee plazas on highways and expressways. Commercial vehicles are not included in the scheme.

Why it matters

The annual pass was introduced in August last year to make highway travel simpler for regular users. Instead of topping up FASTag again and again, owners can make one payment and move through toll plazas with cashless transactions. That has made the plan useful for people who drive long distances often.

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More users are signing up

The scheme has also seen growing demand. According to the latest update, it now has more than 56 lakh subscribers. Much of that interest has come from frequent inter-city travellers, including commuters from the NCR and people who regularly return to their hometowns.

The higher fee may not be a major change for many users, but it does mark the first price revision for a pass that has quickly become a part of everyday highway travel for regular drivers.

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