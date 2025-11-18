FADA reports 57% EV growth in October; MG and Mahindra make big YoY leaps…

According to the latest data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India’s electric vehicle (EV) market showed a surge in October. The industry saw a 57 per cent surge in passenger vehicle retail sales, totalling 18,055 units compared to 11,464 sold last year.

Passenger vehicle competition heats up

The competition is heating up with established leader Tata Motors facing significant pressure from its rivals. While Tata Motors maintained the top spot with 7,239 unit registrations, its year-on-year growth stood at 10 per cent. This number stands well ahead of its close competitors, who are catching up fast.

In October, MG Motor India took the second spot, retailing 4,549 units and logging a 63 per cent year-on-year growth. Even more dramatic was the performance of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which secured the third spot with 3,911 registrations, a big leap over just 955 units sold in the same month last year.

The Passenger EV space is also seeing newer entrants cement their presence, with Kia and BYD making notable contributions, selling 656 units and 570 units, respectively.

Electric two-wheeler growth stagnant

In contrast to the passenger segment’s boom, the electric two-wheeler (E-2W) segment witnessed only a marginal 3 per cent increase, with sales climbing to 1,43,887 units last month. Despite the slower segment growth, the E-2W market remains competitive, led by a mix of traditional and new-age players.

Bajaj Auto led the charge with 31,426 retail sales, closely followed by TVS Motor Company (29,515 units) and Ather Energy (28,101 units). Ola Electric secured the fourth position with 16,036 units, trailed by Hero MotoCorp (15,952 units) and Greaves Electric Mobility (7,629 units).

Commercial EVs double down

The electrification drive also saw good momentum in the commercial space. Electric CV sales were the highest growth sector, surging by over two-fold year-on-year to reach 1,767 units. This massive jump points to accelerated fleet electrification across logistics and last-mile delivery. Meanwhile, electric three-wheeler retail sales also rose steadily, posting a 5 per cent year-on-year increase to hit 70,604 units.

