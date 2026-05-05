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Cars & Bikes Auto News Fada: E2w Sales Grow By 2.3 Per Cent As Petrol 2w Sales Tumble By 2.15 Per Cent

FADA: E2W sales grow by 2.3 per cent as petrol 2W sales tumble by 2.15 per cent

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 05 May 2026, 16:02 pm
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FADA reports electric two-wheeler sales grew 2.3% in April 2026, driven by subsidies and low maintenance. Conversely, petrol scooter market share declined despite GST revisions, while CNG sales remained stagnant.

Petrol two-wheelers witness a sales decline of 2.15%, whereas E2Ws grow by 2.3%
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The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA) has reported that the sales of electric two-wheelers have grown by 2.3 per cent. The increased adoption of electric two-wheelers in India is a result of a combination of PM E-Drive subsidies, lower cost of ownership, rising fuel prices and increased product variety from OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).

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FADA: Electric Two-Wheelers Growth in April 2026

FADA highlighted that the electric two-wheelers have witnessed a growth of 2.3 per cent in the country, on the back of a potential increase in fuel rates owing to the disturbances in the West Asia region. Not only that, but the lower cost of maintenance makes it a more viable option for customers across the country.

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The competitive pricing of electric two-wheelers in India has further pushed their adoption. The Honda Activa, which is the most popular petrol-powered scooter in India, has a starting ex-showroom price of 75,583, while the Hero Vida VX2 Go has a starting ex-showroom price of 77,590.

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FADA: Petrol Two-Wheelers Decline in April 2026

The petrol two-wheeler sales have witnessed a significant decline of approximately 2.15 per cent to 92.17 per cent in April 2026 from 94.32 per cent in April 2025, according to FADA reports. The petrol two-wheeler segment has witnessed a decline despite the revision of GST to 18 per cent for bikes under 350cc engine displacement.

Despite high sales numbers of Hero MotoCorp (5.66 lakh units), TVS (4.55 lakh units), Bajaj Auto (4.39 lakh units), and Eicher-owned Royal Enfield (1.13 lakh units), the petrol-powered two-wheeler segment witnessed a decline. Meanwhile, the sales of CNG two-wheelers have stagnated after declining by 0.15 per cent from 0.22 per cent in April 2025 to 0.07 per cent in April 2026.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 05 May 2026, 16:02 pm IST
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