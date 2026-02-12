HT Auto
FADA Academy and IIM Udaipur Conclude AI Executive Program for Automotive Retail

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2026, 11:26 am
FADA Academy and IIM Udaipur successfully completed a three-day executive program teaching automotive leaders how to integrate AI-driven strategies into dealership operations to enhance customer experience, workshop efficiency, and profitability

FADA Academy x IIM Udaipur
FADA Academy partners with IIM Udaipur for program titled AI and Business Excellence for Auto Retail
FADA Academy x IIM Udaipur
FADA Academy partners with IIM Udaipur for program titled AI and Business Excellence for Auto Retail
The program gathered a group of dealer principals and senior executives, with participants hailing from 12 different states and managing dealerships for major brands ranging from mass-market leaders like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors to premium names such as BMW.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Raj Singhania, chairman - academy and research, said, “The automotive retail industry is at a critical inflection point. Artificial Intelligence is no longer a future concept- it is a present-day leadership imperative. Through this collaboration with IIM Udaipur, FADA Academy has taken a meaningful step in equipping Dealer Principals and leadership teams with the mindset and tools required to lead confidently in an AI-driven future."

Optimising Performance

The curriculum was designed to address business functions, including optimising sales performance, enhancing the customer experience, and improving workshop efficiency. By utilising a mix of faculty-led sessions, simulations, and real-world case studies, the program ensured that the leadership teams could translate AI concepts into actionable strategies to drive profitability.

Professor Debanjan Mitra, program director - IIM Udaipur, said, “IIM Udaipur is committed to serving industry needs through the delivery of executive education of global standards. We are pleased to partner with the FADA Academy in designing this program, which offers data- and AI-driven insights for automobile dealers across key business functions within the Indian context. Covering areas from day-to-day operations to long-term strategic planning, the program highlights the vast potential of fostering an AI-driven organisational culture."

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2026, 11:26 am IST

