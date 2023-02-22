F1 in the sky? World’s first flying race car debuts with top speed of 360 kmph

Racing tracks are past. Sky could be the next limit for Formula 1 racing. An Australia-based company has unveiled a flying race car that is seen as the first step towards that. Alauda Aeronautics, based in Adelaide, unveiled the Airspeeder Mk4, which it claims to be the world's fastest electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) model with a top speed of 360 kmph. It is also the first crewed version of the flying race car to make its debut and comes with AI Gimballed Thrust technology that produces handling quality equal to that of a regular Formula 1 racing car.

The flying race car Airspeeder Mk4 has been designed and built in Adelaide, South Australia. It draws power from a Hydrogen Turbogenerator motor that can generate a jaw-dropping 1,340 bhp of power. It is capable of hitting its top speed of 360 kmph in just 30 seconds. The Airspeeder Mk4 can fly around 300 kms, its claimed range. Matt Pearson, CEO of Alauda Aeronautics, said, “We, and the world, are ready for crewed flying car racing. We have built the vehicles, developed the sport, secured the venues and attracted the sponsors and technical partners. Now is the time for the world’s most progressive, innovative and ambitious automotive brands, OEM manufacturers and motorsport teams to be part of a truly revolutionary new motorsport."

The Airspeeder Mk4 requires a pilot to fly the vehicle. It comes with a sophisticated electric propulsion system and advanced aerodynamics. It offers a take-off weight of around 950 kgs.

The Airspeeder Mk4 can be seen in action when the first of the crewed races of flying race cars takes place next year. Entries are already open for those interested to take part in, what could be, a turning point in motorsport. The Airspeeder crewed racing series will see races in the sky for the first time in history.

