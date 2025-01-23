Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Expect Traffic Disruptions In Delhi Says Traffic Police Ahead Of Republic Day Rehearsals. Here's What You Need To Know

Expect traffic disruptions in Delhi says Traffic Police ahead of Republic Day rehearsals

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Jan 2025, 18:42 PM
Rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day parade will require motorists to plan ahead amid various road closures. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for the city's residents due to the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade being held on the 23rd of January. Commuters are advised to expect key roads to be blocked off and plan their journey accordingly. Here's what you need to know:

Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi: Major road closures

In the social media post, Traffic Police instructed that Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be completely closed from 6 PM on Wednesday, January 22nd until the rehearsal concludes. Cross-traffic will be prohibited on key roads intersecting Kartavya Path including Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road starting from 11 PM on Wednesday.

The C-Hexagon-India Gate area will be off-limits to traffic from 9:15 AM on Thursday until the parade passes through Tilak Marg. From 10:30 AM onwards traffic movement in both directions will be restricted on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg.

Metro train services will continue to operate normally providing a viable alternative for commuters. However, several city bus routes will be curtailed at specific points and diversions will be implemented for buses originating from Ghaziabad.

Also Read : Bharat Mobility Global Expo becomes world's largest auto show

Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi: Vehicle restrictions

Heavy vehicles, medium goods vehicles and light goods vehicles (excluding those providing essential services) will not be allowed to enter Delhi borders from 9 PM on Wednesday until the parade rehearsal is complete. Auto-rickshaws and taxis will also not be permitted to enter or operate within a designated area from 7 AM on Thursday.

Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi: Recommendations for commuters

The advisory highlights the importance of avoiding travelling through the areas mentioned above between 9:30 AM and 1:00 PM. Additionally, allow ample extra time for your journey to account for potential delays. Considering alternatives such as the metro or other public transportation options whenever feasible will also prove to be helpful.

Also Read : This Indian city has world's second slow-moving traffic, Bengaluru and Pune among top four: Study

Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi: Safety measures

The Delhi Police has urged all motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations strictly. Commuters are advised to follow the directions of on-duty police personnel. Report any suspicious activity or unattended objects to the nearest police officer.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2025, 18:42 PM IST
TAGS: delhi traffic police advicsory delhi traffic advisory
