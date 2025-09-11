Skoda is developing a new, affordable EV tailored for India: CEO Klaus Zellmer

Skoda Auto’s global CEO, Klaus Zellmer, told HT Auto in an exclusive interaction that the brand is actively developing a new, affordable electric vehicle tailored specifically for the Indian market.

Skoda Auto, which sells cars such Kylaq, Slavia and Kodiaq, is looking to localise a new electric vehicle platform. The platform, originally developed in China, is being adapted for the Indian market and serve as the foundation for future Skoda and Volkswagen EVs designed specifically for India.

"The big game in terms of battery electric vehicles will start once we have localised our platform called the CMP 21. This platform will then get two hats from Volkswagen and from Skoda," Zellmer told HT Auto in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany.

The CMP 21 platform will enable Skoda to develop multiple EVs in India that can effectively compete with rival brands already making steady inroads into the fully electric vehicle segment. “We're also working on potentially bringing over another small battery electric vehicle," said Zellmer.

The plans assume significance as Skoda prepares for the next chapter of its journey in the Indian market.

Skoda India has evolved significantly, especially in the last few years, focusing on localization, quality, and expanding its product line. The brand launched India 2.0 in 2018, investing €1 billion to develop MQB-A0-IN, a localized platform. Key models like the Kushaq and Slavia boosted sales and brand presence. Skoda improved its after-sales service and expanded its dealer network. Despite challenges, including stiff competition and market volatility, it maintained a premium image. By 2025, Skoda plans further EV integration and deeper market penetration.

The Next Phase:

At IAA Mobility 2025, the company demonstrated its growing expertise in electric mobility with several key unveilings. Among them was the near-production Epiq EV, which is set to define affordable electric mobility for the brand in Europe. Also on display was the striking Skoda Vision O, a brand-new electric wagon concept that reflects the company’s evolving vision—shifting from a traditional, design-enabled approach to one that is driven by technology.

Skoda Epiq Not Planned For India

When asked whether the upcoming Epiq EV would be introduced in the Indian market, Zellmer clarified that Skoda has different plans for India, and the Epiq is not part of the company’s strategy for the region.

Skoda views India as an essential “second leg" to its business, reducing dependence on European markets. This diversification is crucial, given the volatility and geopolitical risks in other regions like China and the US. By investing heavily and committing to localized platforms, Skoda aims to establish a strong foothold in India.

"To depend just on one region is not a good idea. Many other car companies have found that out the hard way with China and the US as we speak. So we want to develop a second pillar or a second leg that we stand on. And the second leg clearly is India," said the Skoda Auto CEO.

GST 2.0 A Boon For The Indian Car Market

Skoda’s global CEO praised India’s GST reforms, calling it a great initiative. "This is really a great initiative that will help boost a car industry and car sales that are currently more stagnating than soaring. So I think it's the right decision. It drives consumers towards the lower end of segments," he said.

Moreover, sharing his thoughts on India pushing E20 fuel, he added that it's a positive approach since it's efficiently cutting down on CO2 emissions. "You know, generally speaking, I can't talk about the balance between nutrition and biofuels. You know, this is something that needs a deep dive. But generally speaking, the enemy to fight climate change is CO2 and it's not the drivetrain. So anything that cuts back on CO2 emissions, because it's a circular CO2 that is being taken out of the atmosphere when plants grow and then being put back in the atmosphere so it's neutral, is a good move. And that's why I completely appreciate it, as long as it fits in the overall society and its structure," added Zellmer.

(The writer attended IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, at the invitation of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited.)

