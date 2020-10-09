Exclusive: Honda to create a lower 'BigWing' division for 300cc-500cc bikes

Honda is planning a number of premium motorcycles for the Indian market, some of which have already arrived in the country. Seems like the company has got a fix on the fact that the motorcycling community in India is growing, up-shifting from commuters to more premium products.

At the recent reveal of H'Ness CB350, Honda hinted that it is going to come up with three more premium products soon which will sell alongside the existing premium lineup of the motorcycles.

The teaser image from the event shows a number of silhouettes suggesting that the upcoming lineup will include another H'Ness model (most likely H'Ness CB500), CB300R, and a smaller adventure motorcycle which may or may not carry the 'Africa Twin' nameplate.

Highlight from the recent Honda H'Ness reveal event.

To make the 300cc-500cc lineup more accessible, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is aiming to boost its premium motorcycle touchpoints. Sources have told HT Auto that Honda has mapped out 'BigWing Topline' dealerships which will retail the entire premium portfolio from 300cc to the top-of-the-line 1833cc category, and the premium 'BigWing' dealerships will retail only the 300cc-500cc products.

In order to make the mid-segment 300cc-500cc products more accessible, the company will push the 'BigWing' dealership count to 80 in the future, the sources added.

This is indeed a great move seeing that the brand is aiming to target a wider set of audience with its new wave of mid-segment premium products. With 'BigWing' name spread across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, the company will cover a much wider area geographically, thus boosting presence of its premium portfolio.