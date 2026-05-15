EVs to get 50% parking fee relaxation in Lutyens' Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council has introduced a 50 per cent concession on parking charges for electric vehicles across its parking facilities as part of a wider push towards cleaner and more energy-efficient mobility in central Delhi.

The rebate will come into effect from Monday and was approved during a meeting chaired by NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal at Palika Kendra on Thursday. The civic body has also announced a series of transport and workplace measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and encouraging sustainable travel practices.

The civic body has held discussions with Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Police to improve e-rickshaw and e-auto availability for last-mile connectivity. Officials also plan to increase usage of the council’s existing 51 e-bike stations and nearly 500 bicycles.

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Shuttle buses for employees

From May 15, NDMC's employees living in four residential colonies will be able to use dedicated shuttle buses to commute to Palika Kendra. The initial routes will cover Palika Awas in Sarojini Nagar, Palika Gram in Laxmibai Nagar, Amrit Kaal Niwas on Jor Bagh Road, and Bapu Dham Flats in Chanakyapuri.

The buses will assemble at designated locations by 9 am and depart for the office premises at 9.30 am. Evening services will begin from Palika Kendra at 5.30 pm.

"As part of the initiative, NDMC will start shuttle bus services for employees from four residential areas – Palika Awas, Sarojini Nagar; Palika Gram, Laxmibai Nagar; Amrit Kaal Niwas, Jor Bagh Road; and Bapu Dham Flats, Chanakyapuri," he said in a statement.

According to the council, the shuttle network will expand from Monday with 16 buses serving 14 additional residential locations across the city.

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Restrictions on fuel vehicles

In another policy decision, NDMC said it would not buy any new petrol, diesel, or CNG vehicles for the next year. The council has additionally directed departments to prioritise online meetings and video conferencing to reduce unnecessary travel.

"To reduce unnecessary travel and improve efficiency, online meetings and video conferencing will be prioritised. Official foreign travel of officers and employees has been cancelled for now, and employees will also be encouraged to avoid non-essential private foreign travel," Chahal said.

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