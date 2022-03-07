EVs to be deployed on Noida-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur expressways on subscription basis

All 30 NHEV charging stations on Jaipur-Delhi and Noida-Agra expressways or e-highways could soon have electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers.

In a recently held meeting of National Highway for EV (NHEV) Working Group members and NITI Aayog members, battery standardisation and the need for piloting a prototype for ground realities were proposed. It was also brought for consultation that all 30 NHEV charging stations on Jaipur-Delhi and Noida-Agra expressways or e-highways will have electric two-wheelers.

On both these highways, 20 two-wheeler and 20 three-wheeler EVs with swapping battery units will be deployed, and these will be open for use for all with a mobile app subscription just like a Yulu bike. Tourists will be able to make use of these two-wheelers for roaming in streets of Mathura, Vrindavan, Agra, Jaipur from highways to go inside cities. They will need to return these bikes when they go back.

This is also the second prototype station constructed by the NHEV team in record 30-day time for Delhi-Jaipur E-Highway, and two more stations of same size and scale will be installed in Noida within 60 days for Delhi-Agra E-Highway. These projects will conclude the prototype modelling of E-hubs, Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicles said during the event.

Further, 30 more such E-Highway charging stations will be constructed within 90 days from their date of allocations to PSUs/Private entities, he added, highlighting that these charging stations are commercially and technically competing with petrol pumps.

These stations are already at a 72 per cent utilization capacity and 36-month breakeven as well as have an increased capacity to charge 1,000 cars at this station and 576 cars at Sector 52 station. “These simple prototypes have proved that e-highway stations of NHEV will be world-class and draw a strong commercial roadmap of E-mobility on Indian highways," Sinha said.

