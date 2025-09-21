EVs and personal responsibility key to pollution-free Delhi: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set an ambitious target, to turn the capital’s public transport system fully electric by 2026. Speaking at the SIAM Green Plate EV Rally and the 26th Annual Conference of the Society of Automotive Fitness and Environment (SAFE), Gupta positioned electric mobility as the most crucial step towards cleaner air and a healthier city.

Gupta said the government’s vision goes beyond subsidies and charging stations; it is about creating a cultural shift in how Delhiites view mobility. “By 2026, we aim to have an all-electric fleet in our public transport system, with every third vehicle in Delhi being electric," she announced.

The conference, which brought together policymakers, industry representatives, and citizens, was framed as more than just a show of green number plates. Gupta characterized it as a "powerful tool" for bringing awareness and signaling a tipping point in Delhi's mobility narrative.

EV Policy 2.0 in the works

It had started to shape up in the wake of the 2020 EV policy that the Delhi government put out with purchase subsidies, scrappage incentives, and an increase in charging infrastructure. The current policy has now been extended until March 31, 2026, as consultations continue for a more ambitious “EV Policy 2.0."

“We want to provide an excellent market so that automakers can bring a variety of EVs to Delhi," Gupta said, noting that the new framework will be designed to accelerate adoption further and address long-standing challenges like pollution and congestion.

Gupta linked the adoption of EVs directly to the city’s battle with pollution, calling it non-negotiable for Delhi’s future. She reiterated that for the challenges of mountains of garbage and heavy, urban congestion, the electric opportunity is still a possibility.

“The dream of a pollution-free Delhi can only be achieved by prioritising electric vehicles," she said, adding that awareness campaigns and a shift in public mindset are just as important as infrastructure.

Safety and responsibility

While EVs dominated the day’s announcements, Gupta also turned the spotlight on road safety. She urged citizens to treat helmets, seatbelts, and lane discipline not as obligations but as life-saving choices. “Breaking rules is not bravery, it is irresponsibility," she reminded attendees, tying safety to the same culture shift that EV adoption requires.

A race against time

Delhi is shifting to EVs as a mission of not just environmental policy but trying to keep pace with what should be a 100-year ethos. Delhi is always in the mix of the most polluted cities of the world. Gupta's deadline of 2026 conveys both urgency and aspiration. Whether the city can pull off a full electric transformation in its public transport system within three years remains to be seen, but the direction is now firmly set.

