EVs and hybrids drive 6.8% revenue growth at Renault Group in Q3 2025

Renault Group delivered a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2025, with Group revenue rising 6.8 per cent to €11.4 billion, while automotive revenue increased 5 per cent to €9.8 billion. The company sold 529,486 vehicles, marking a 9.8 per cent year-on-year rise, supported by solid growth in Europe (up 7.5 per cent) and international markets (up 14.9 per cent).
|Metric
|Q3 2025
|Change vs Q3 2024
|Group revenue
|€11.4 billion
|+6.8%
|Automotive revenue
|€9.8 billion
|+5.0%
|Vehicles sold
|529,486
|+9.8%
|Electric vehicle share
|44%
|+10.8% pts
The company’s nine-month revenue reached €39.1 billion, up 3.7 per cent year-on-year, with steady growth across all three brands, Renault, Dacia, and Alpine.
Renault Group’s electrification strategy remained a key growth engine in Q3 2025. Electrified vehicles accounted for 44 per cent of total sales, up 10.8 percentage points compared to the previous year.
Pure electric vehicle (EV) sales grew sharply by 122 per cent, representing 13.5 per cent of overall sales, while hybrid (HEV) models saw a 25 per cent increase, pushing the Group’s hybrid mix to 30.4 per cent.
The Renault 5 E-Tech continued to lead the B-segment EV market in Europe, and Dacia’s hybrid sales more than doubled, reflecting the growing appeal of affordable electrified options across the Group’s portfolio.
Renault Group plans several launches in Q4 2025, including the Renault Boreal (C-SUV), Kwid E-Tech, Alpine A390, and Clio 6 (deliveries in early 2026).
The Group reaffirmed its 2025 financial outlook, expecting:
Chief Financial Officer Duncan Minto noted, “We continue to capitalise on our strong multi-energy lineup, spanning electric, ICE, and hybrid vehicles, while maintaining our value-driven strategy and cost discipline."
