EVs and hybrids drive 6.8% revenue growth at Renault Group in Q3 2025

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 23 Oct 2025, 13:22 pm
  • Renault Group’s Q3 2025 revenue grew 6.8 per cent, led by strong EV and hybrid sales and all-brand growth.

Following strong EV sales, Renault is also set to launch the Kwid E-Tech in the international markets.
Renault Group delivered a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2025, with Group revenue rising 6.8 per cent to €11.4 billion, while automotive revenue increased 5 per cent to €9.8 billion. The company sold 529,486 vehicles, marking a 9.8 per cent year-on-year rise, supported by solid growth in Europe (up 7.5 per cent) and international markets (up 14.9 per cent).

Sales and financial highlights

MetricQ3 2025Change vs Q3 2024
Group revenue€11.4 billion+6.8%
Automotive revenue€9.8 billion+5.0%
Vehicles sold529,486+9.8%
Electric vehicle share44%+10.8% pts

The company’s nine-month revenue reached €39.1 billion, up 3.7 per cent year-on-year, with steady growth across all three brands, Renault, Dacia, and Alpine.

Electrification drives growth

Renault Group’s electrification strategy remained a key growth engine in Q3 2025. Electrified vehicles accounted for 44 per cent of total sales, up 10.8 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Pure electric vehicle (EV) sales grew sharply by 122 per cent, representing 13.5 per cent of overall sales, while hybrid (HEV) models saw a 25 per cent increase, pushing the Group’s hybrid mix to 30.4 per cent.

The Renault 5 E-Tech continued to lead the B-segment EV market in Europe, and Dacia’s hybrid sales more than doubled, reflecting the growing appeal of affordable electrified options across the Group’s portfolio.

Brand performance

  • Renault sold 1.17 million vehicles in the first nine months (up 3.8 per cent), with electrified models accounting for 60 per cent of Q3 sales.
  • Dacia sold 521,387 vehicles (up 4.1 per cent), led by Sandero, Europe’s best-selling car, and the Bigster C-SUV.
  • Alpine more than doubled sales to 7,394 units, driven by its new A290 electric city sports car.

Future launches and financial outlook

Renault Group plans several launches in Q4 2025, including the Renault Boreal (C-SUV), Kwid E-Tech, Alpine A390, and Clio 6 (deliveries in early 2026).

The Group reaffirmed its 2025 financial outlook, expecting:

  • Operating margin: around 6.5 per cent
  • Free cash flow: between €1.0 billion and €1.5 billion

Chief Financial Officer Duncan Minto noted, “We continue to capitalise on our strong multi-energy lineup, spanning electric, ICE, and hybrid vehicles, while maintaining our value-driven strategy and cost discipline."

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2025, 13:22 pm IST
TAGS: renault renault group sales report
