EV startup eBikeGo introduces telematics to enhance fleet management

EV start-up eBikeGo has launched a new patented telematics system called EBG-Matics to enhance its fleet management system and make it more efficient. The new system will be used to increase the life of the asset and its safety as well as reduce its maintenance cost.

The EV company says that the new Internet of things (IoT) enabled device follows the '0.5 – 5 – 50' formula. Here, 0.5 implies that the electric vehicle should be repaired within half an hour if a fault is recognised in it, 5 implies that the vehicle should last for at least 5 years, and 50 implies that the maintenance cost should be reduced by 50%.

(Also read | EV startup eBikeGo expands fleet to 2,100 electric scooters)

The EBG-Matics makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyse the behavior of the rider and the vehicle so as to track these and improve efficiency. The data generated by this telematics system can also be used by fleet companies to get better loans and insurance for their assets. Insurance companies can analyze the rider behaviour recorded by EBG-Matics to modify their insurance policies accordingly.

The telematics system will also be able to track the vehicle as well as its speed, range estimation, driver's riding position and orientation. Drivers will also be given a driving score. The company says that the analytics data or business intelligence generated by EBG-Matics may be offered to companies such as Zomato and Swiggy to track the riding behaviour of their delivery executives.

(Also read | eBikeGo starts recycling EV batteries to reduce e-waste)

The IoT system can also calculate vehicle depreciation rate by analyzing its actual usage during ownership, driving or parking circumstances and maintenance records. Further, all the data offered by the system can be analyzed by a new rider before hiring the vehicle from the fleet.

The EBG-Matics system will be included as standard on all the eBikeGo fleets and its data will be used to effectively rate the vehicle's health using the eBikeGo rating system. This will also be made standard for all of the company's future electric vehicles.