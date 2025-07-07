EV penetration in PVs grows 1.91% in June, two-wheelers see a 1.49% surge

Rising demand for electric vehicles, along with the increased number of available models in the segment, is fueling the growth of this domain in the Indian auto industry. Owing to the rising demand and improving consumer sentiment, electric vehicle penetration in the passenger vehicle segment has grown to 4.43 per cent in June 2025, up from 2.52 per cent registered in June last year. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has revealed that EV penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market has grown on a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well. In May this year, electric vehicles' share in the passenger vehicle segment was 4.07 per cent.

The data released by FADA has also revealed that hybrid cars contributed 8.13 per cent to the total PV sales last month, marginally down from 8.66 per cent registered in June 2024. Also, the hybrid car market share slumped a bit from May 2025 numbers as well. In May 2025, the hybrid cars' market share was 8.29 per cent.

Interestingly, among the cleaner powertrain technology-equipped cars, CNG and LPG models contributed 20.82 per cent in June 2025, up from 20.17 per cent in May 2025 and 18.22 per cent in June last year.

Petrol cars contributed 48.15 per cent in total sales last month, down from 48.32 per cent in the previous month and 52.23 per cent in June 2024. Clearly, the retail sales of petrol-powered cars witnessed a significant slump. Last month, the market share of diesel cars remained more or less the same on a YoY basis. Diesel cars contributed 18.48 per cent to total sales in June 2025, down from May this year's 19.14 per cent and 18.37 per cent registered in June last year.

EV penetration surges in two-wheeler sales

Two-wheeler sales too recorded a 1.49 per cent surge in electric vehicle penetration. The electric scooters have been fuelling the growth in this segment. In June 2025, the EV market share in total two-wheeler sales was 7.28 per cent, up from 6.07 per cent recorded in May this year and 5.79 per cent clocked in June last year. Share of petrol models slumped slightly to 92.50 per cent from 93.71 per cent recorded in May this year and 94.21 per cent in June last year.

