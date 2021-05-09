EV chargers at Ford's Research Centre to be powered by rooftop solar array

The onsite electric vehicle chargers at Ford's Research & Engineering Center will be powered by 2,159-panel solar array located on the roof of its 400-deck parking structure. The solar panel has been commissioned at Ford's site by DTE Energy.

The solar array can generate 1,127 megawatt hours of clean energy and includes an integrated battery storage system. Ford says that the clean energy produced by the system has environmental benefit equal to the carbon sequestered by nearly 980 acres of US forests in one year.

The step towards sustainable energy by both the companies, Ford and DTE, is aimed towards reducing carbon emissions. "We are pleased to once again collaborate with DTE Energy to bring more efficient, renewable energy sources to our campuses," says Dave Dubensky, chairman and CEO, Ford Motor Land Development Corporation.

In 2019, Ford became the first corporate customer to enroll in DTE’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. Through the program, Ford is purchasing 525,000 megawatt hours annually of Michigan wind energy from DTE’s Isabella and Fairbanks wind parks.

DTE is Michigan’s largest producer of renewable energy. The company has 18 wind parks and 32 solar arrays that generate enough clean energy to power 670,000 homes across Michigan. Through its MIGreenPower program, the company offers customers the opportunity to attribute up to 100% of their energy use to the company’s wind and solar projects. “Between the growth in the EV market and the transformation we are seeing in the energy sector, I believe we will begin to make real progress in the fight against climate change," says Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company.

DTE plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and add more clean energy projects to its portfolio. By the end of 2023, DTE’s renewable energy portfolio will include more than 2.2 million solar panels.