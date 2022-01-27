Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Elon Musk sure human robot to be bigger than Tesla EV business. Here's why

Elon Musk sure human robot to be bigger than Tesla EV business. Here's why

Optimus Human Robot could potentially change the way Tesla cars are made and in fact, outpace the EV-making business, says Elon Musk.Elon Musk says humanoid robots could address the labour shortage issues in the United States.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 09:46 AM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has said that Optimus Human Robot will be the most crucial part of Tesla plans in 2022. The Tesla CEO told investors that the human robot has the scope of addressing labour shortage and could possibly be a game changer in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing business.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Musk has made no qualms in expressing his confidence that humanoid robots could address the problem of labour shortage in the United States in the times to come. He has now gone a step further to claim that the Optimus has the potential to become ‘more significant’ that the EV business of Tesla.

Tesla navigated through challenging waters in 2021 with supply-chain-related issues even if these hardly halted the company's charge towards record deliveries in the calendar year and soaring revenues. Tesla is the global leader in the EV business and with battery-powered vehicles being embraced the world over, it is more than likely to keep the crown firmly on its head. But while rolling out more units is crucial, Musk has confirmed that no new models would be introduced this year. Even the production of the much-awaited - and much-delayed - Cybertruck has reportedly been pushed back to 2023. What this may mean is that Musk and Tesla are looking to plug any gap that could potentially affect supply chain and production cycles.

This could be especially crucial as Tesla is all set to officially open production at its latest facility in Texas. The US state is also the new home for the Tesla HQ which was previously located in California. How much of a role can humanoid robots play in helping Tesla achieve its dreams and reaching its visions? Backers and skeptics are likely to continue  with their respective arguments in the time to come.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk Tesla EV Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Related Stories
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has found a friend in Aaditya Thackeray. Here is why
20 Jan 2022
Tesla says no to any new models this year despite record earnings in 2021
27 Jan 2022
Tesla expected to maintain electric vehicle manufacturer leader spot: Moody's
25 Jan 2022
First batch of Tesla Model Y electric cars spotted at Texas Gigafactory
23 Jan 2022
Tesla's Fremont car plant was most productive in North America in 2021: Report
25 Jan 2022
Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin
24 Jan 2022
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
24 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS