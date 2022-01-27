Elon Musk sure human robot to be bigger than Tesla EV business. Here's why

Optimus Human Robot could potentially change the way Tesla cars are made and in fact, outpace the EV-making business, says Elon Musk.Elon Musk says humanoid robots could address the labour shortage issues in the United States.

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has said that Optimus Human Robot will be the most crucial part of Tesla plans in 2022. The Tesla CEO told investors that the human robot has the scope of addressing labour shortage and could possibly be a game changer in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing business.

Musk has made no qualms in expressing his confidence that humanoid robots could address the problem of labour shortage in the United States in the times to come. He has now gone a step further to claim that the Optimus has the potential to become ‘more significant’ that the EV business of Tesla.

Tesla navigated through challenging waters in 2021 with supply-chain-related issues even if these hardly halted the company's charge towards record deliveries in the calendar year and soaring revenues. Tesla is the global leader in the EV business and with battery-powered vehicles being embraced the world over, it is more than likely to keep the crown firmly on its head. But while rolling out more units is crucial, Musk has confirmed that no new models would be introduced this year. Even the production of the much-awaited - and much-delayed - Cybertruck has reportedly been pushed back to 2023. What this may mean is that Musk and Tesla are looking to plug any gap that could potentially affect supply chain and production cycles.

This could be especially crucial as Tesla is all set to officially open production at its latest facility in Texas. The US state is also the new home for the Tesla HQ which was previously located in California. How much of a role can humanoid robots play in helping Tesla achieve its dreams and reaching its visions? Backers and skeptics are likely to continue with their respective arguments in the time to come.

First Published Date: