Elon Musk drives in at Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory in a Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently seen driving in a Cybertruck while he was on his visit to one of the facilities in Texas. He was at the gigafactory to speak to his workers who manufacture the electric vehicles.

Musk’s spectacular appearance in a Tesla Cybertruck obviously attracted a lot of eyeballs with many coming up with exclaims like ‘there’s cybertrucks all around’.

Some of the Tesla fans had put up a post on Twitter with an image of the Cybertruck that Elon Musk drove in. The post read, “BREAKING: Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Giga factory." To this, Elon Musk replied, “I was just there, driving Cybertruck around the site where it will be built."

The gigafactory in Texas is still being developed. The facility will primarily produce the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 cars. It is also said to be one of the facilities where the world’s biggest EV manufacturer will build its Semi truck and the Cybertruck models in the future.

For the record, Tesla has not started producing Cybertrucks yet for the public. The exterior of the Cybertruck seen in the picture does not look too different from the model that was showcased at an eventful unveiling back in November, 2019. Some of the other images shared gives a closer look at the electric vehicle which shows a marble-styled dashboard inside the car.

In May last year, Elon Musk had confirmed that Tesla will build the Cybertruck at its new facility in the United States. Tesla was yet to finalise Texas as the new location for the latest gigafactory in the country.

When he unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, Elon Musk had projected the electric pickup truck as a radically different option from the highly lucrative pickups produced by other big carmakers like Ford and General Motors, or even the newer players like Rivian.

Tesla Cybertruck is all set to go into production from later this year. Which means the Texas gigafactory, Tesla's second in US after its California facility, should be up and running within a few months. The pre-orders of Cybertruck had started much earlier and is already nearing a million.