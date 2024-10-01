HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Electric Vehicles To Consume 8.7% Of India's Electricity By 2035, Claims Study

Electric vehicles to consume 8.7% of India's electricity by 2035, claims study

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Indian EV industry is witnessing a rapid growth, which is highlighting the requirement for a robust supportive energy infrastructure.
EV
The Indian EV industry is witnessing rapid growth, which is highlighting the requirement for a robust supportive energy infrastructure. (AFP)
EV
The Indian EV industry is witnessing rapid growth, which is highlighting the requirement for a robust supportive energy infrastructure.

Electric vehicles will consume up to 8.7 per cent of India's total electricity by 2035. The electric vehicles in India have been witnessing a rapid surge in demand, sales and fleet volume. The EVs will consume a significant share of India's electricity by the middle of the next decade, ranging between six per cent and 8.7 per cent.

Investment management firm IKIGAI Asset Manager Holdings has claimed in its report that this power consumption by electric vehicles reflects the growing adoption rate of EVs across the country and their impact on the power grid. The report also highlighted that globally as well, electric vehicles are witnessing an increasing level of adoption by consumers. In 2023, electric vehicles made up 18 per cent of total car sales worldwide, with China contributing to more than 50 per cent of those sales. This rapid increase in the use of electric vehicles is expected to have a significant impact on global electricity consumption as well.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
BatteryCapacity Icon1.8 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon132 km
₹94,999
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Electric Bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Electric Bike
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Range Icon 130 km
₹65,000
Compare

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

The report further forecasted that with the rising penetration of electric vehicles, their share in global electricity consumption will see a significant rise. This growth is expected to be 0.5 per cent in 2023 to between 8.1 per cent and 9.8 per cent by 2035, the report projected.

Suggested watch: MG Windsor EV review

India needs robust energy infrastructure to support EV ecosystem

The study also pointed out that to support the bulging EV ecosystem, India needs to build a robust energy infrastructure, as the demands are rising fast. As more consumers buy and own electric vehicles, the country's power sector will need to expand production capacity to meet the new electricity requirement efficiently.

The Indian electric vehicle market is expected to grow from $3.21 billion recorded in 2022 to $113.99 billion by the end of this decade, registering a CAGR of 66.52 per cent. To support the bulging EV market, the electric vehicle battery market in the country too is projected to surge from $16.77 billion in 2023 to $27.70 billion by 2028.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric bike electric scooter electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.