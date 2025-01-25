Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Electric, Flex Fuel, And Cng Vehicles Dominate Indian Automotive Launches: Report

Electric, Flex-Fuel, and CNG vehicles dominate Indian automotive launches: Report

By: ANI
Updated on: 25 Jan 2025, 17:52 PM
Follow us on:
The Indian automobile industry is witnessing a remarkable transformation, with electric vehicles (EVs), flex-fuel models, and CNG-powered vehicles tak
...
A Tata Punch Flex Fuel prototype on display at the 2025 Auto Expo

The Indian automobile industry is witnessing a remarkable transformation, with electric vehicles (EVs), flex-fuel models, and CNG-powered vehicles taking center stage in recent launches.

A report by Phillip Capital highlights that these alternative fuel vehicles are rapidly reshaping both passenger and two-wheeler segments, signalling a major shift in consumer and industry preferences.

The report also stated that the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Auto OEM Expo in Delhi also showcased a significant shift in automakers' strategies, emphasizing alternative fuel vehicles.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta to Tata Punch: All flex-fuel cars at Auto Expo 2025

It said "Bharat Mobility Auto OEM Expo revealed a significant shift in automakers' focus towards alternative fuel vehicles. Electric vehicles, flex-fuel, and CNG models dominated the launches for both passenger and two-wheeler segments.".

According to the report, the automotive sector in India is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising popularity of SUVs, electric vehicles, and hybrid models. Automakers are actively planning numerous launches in these segments to cater to evolving market demands.

The ongoing premiumization trend in the industry has also brought impressive designs at competitive prices, further enhancing the appeal of new models.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 - 10.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.20 - 10.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

One of the key highlights of the report is the increasing focus of major automakers on addressing concerns related to EV adoption. Issues such as high upfront costs, driving-range anxiety, and limited charging infrastructure are being tackled through innovative solutions and improved offerings. These efforts are expected to boost customer confidence and drive showroom footfalls.

Additionally, the premiumization trend is likely to result in higher average selling prices, benefiting the overall market. It said "We believe these new launches will not only drive footfalls in showrooms, but also lead to higher average selling prices due to premiumization".

Notably, upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE-3) norms have intensified competition in the EV space, prompting automakers to introduce advanced and energy-efficient vehicles.

With SUVs and electric vehicles leading the charge, the Indian automotive industry is on the cusp of a new era. Hybrids are also expected to gain traction, adding to the diversity of options available to consumers. As these trends continue, the future of the Indian automobile market looks both exciting and sustainable.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2025, 17:52 PM IST
TAGS: upcoming cars Electric Cars CNG Cars Flex Fuel Cars Electric Flex Fuel CNG
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS