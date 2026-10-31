Eka Mobility to invest 1,000 cr in electric CV R&D over 5 years, unveils 3,500 cr+ manufacturing ecosystem

Electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Eka Mobility has planned to invest about ₹1,000 crore in research and development of electric vehicles over the next five years. This is aligned with the company's goal to become a technology leader in the country's electric mobility space. With Japanese firm Mitsui & Co. and the Netherlands' VDL Groep as its strategic partners, Eka Mobility has so far invested ₹3,500 crore in the business to create a complete ecosystem for the OEM's electric commercial vehicle manufacturing operations. The latest move from the company was to inaugurate a series of new plants fr this ecosystem.

The company claims to have already spent over ₹600 crore in R&D. During a media interaction, Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman, Eka Mobility, said, “We have a big 12-13 (vehicles) platform range. So, we will keep investing in technology. We will invest about ₹1,000 crore at least on R&D over the next five years." He also added, "Our product differentiation will come from developing technology in India. We are not looking to become; we are looking to stay ahead of the game, and we want to be leaders in e-mobility technology."

The OEM currently caters for the domestic market with its series of electric small commercial vehicles, electric buses and electric trucks. Besides that, it also exports electric CVs to Zanzibar in Africa. The company is aiming to increase its footprint in India as well as in the international market. The auto OEM is aiming for 25-30% of the sales volume to come from its export business. The company claims to be looking to export its commercial vehicles to international markets like Ghana, Ethiopia, Uganda, among others, basically much of West and South Africa.

On Friday, Eka Mobility, together with Pinnacle Industries Ltd., inaugurated multiple plants, including the VDL Pinnacle Engineering plant in Pune, focusing on automotive engineering; the Instor India plant in Pune is meant for manufacturing automotive parts, including EV bus body structures and IP67-rated battery enclosures. Also, it inaugurated the Pinnacle Seating and Interiors plant in Pune, dedicated to seating, interiors and components for the western region. Besides that, it has facilities like the Eka SCV plant in Pune that is dedicated to the small electric commercial vehicle range, Eka Bus & Trucks plant in Pune, which is dedicated to the company's electric bus and electric M&HCV trucks. Apart from that, there is another plant in Pithampur, which is meant for making seating systems and interiors for buses, tractors, ambulances, motorhomes, etc.

Speaking at the event, Mehta said, “We have always believed that commercial EVs are about more than vehicles. The diversity of our product portfolio is not an accident. It is a conscious idea, because to make a real difference, we must impact every Indian and every traveller. That means looking at mobility holistically: goods and passengers, from the first mile to the last mile."

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