Eicher Trucks and Buses, Cityflo partner to deploy 2,000 premium buses across India

VE Commercial Vehicles-owned Eicher Trucks and Buses has strengthened its collaboration with Cityflo to expand premium intra-city mobility solutions across India. As part of the agreement, Cityflo plans to procure 2,000 Eicher buses over the next three years, with around 500 units expected to be deployed during FY27.

The partnership is focused on enhancing urban commuting by offering more reliable, comfortable and efficient public transport options. Eicher Trucks and Buses said the collaboration aligns with the government’s vision of reducing traffic congestion and encouraging greater use of public transportation in Indian cities.

Multi-fuel buses to support city operations

Under the agreement, Eicher Trucks and Buses will provide Cityflo with a range of multi-fuel buses tailored for urban operations. The fleet will include premium AC pushback buses along with CNG and electric bus options depending on operational requirements and infrastructure readiness.

Among the models covered under the agreement is the Eicher Skyline Pro 3011 AC Pushback equipped with rear air suspension. The buses are expected to focus on improving passenger comfort through enhanced air-conditioning performance, reduced NVH levels and better ride quality.

Focus on passenger comfort and reliability

According to the companies, the partnership will also include co-development of bus configurations specifically designed for high-frequency urban commuting. The collaboration will focus on improving uptime, lowering total cost of ownership and strengthening aftersales support through integrated service and maintenance solutions.

B Srinivas, Managing Director and CEO of VECV, said the collaboration combines Eicher’s bus platform and service ecosystem with Cityflo’s commuter-focused operations to deliver a more dependable and premium urban travel experience.

Rishabh Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Cityflo, stated that the partnership began in 2024 with the development of a dedicated 27-seater bus tailored for city commutes and designed to meet the company’s service standards.

Cleaner mobility solutions for urban transport

The companies also highlighted that the partnership supports the transition towards cleaner mobility solutions through the adoption of CNG and gradual expansion of electric buses.

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