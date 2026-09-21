Eicher partners with Rosmerta for authorised scrapping of commercial vehicles in Delhi NCR

Owners of old Eicher trucks and buses in the National Capital Region will get access to an authorised scrapping channel following a new partnership between Eicher Trucks and Buses and Rosmerta Auto Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (RARPL). The tie-up covers documentation, Certificates of Deposit, vehicle dismantling and recycling, giving commercial vehicle owners a formal alternative to unorganised scrapping.

What Eicher customers get

Rosmerta will handle key parts of the scrapping process through its Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) network. Eicher dealers and customers will get help with registration and documentation under the PARIVARTAN scheme, along with digital generation of Certificates of Deposit (CoD).

Once the vehicles are handed over, the process will include depollution and scientific dismantling. Metals and other usable automotive materials will then be recovered for recycling. The arrangement also includes documentation and regulatory support under applicable Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and environmental rules.

Where applicable, EPR credits generated from compliant End-of-Life Vehicle recycling will also be generated and transferred.

Scrapping incentives in NCR

The tie-up comes with vehicle owners in mind at a time when India is building up its formal scrappage network. Under the PARIVARTAN Scheme for the NCT region, eligible transport vehicles purchased against a Certificate of Deposit can get a 100 per cent waiver of road tax or motor vehicle tax for 10 years.

There is also a provision for loan interest subvention of up to 5 per cent of the interest payable on the replacement vehicle.

S.S. Gill, Chief Commercial Officer of VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “We appreciate the Government’s initiative to incentivise customers to responsibly retire old vehicles. For Eicher truck and bus customers, this is particularly relevant, as they look to balance vehicle productivity, operating efficiency, safety and lifecycle costs. We are thrilled to associate with Rosmerta Auto Recycling to provide Eicher customers with access to a structured scrapping ecosystem."

Push towards organised recycling

India's vehicle scrappage framework uses RVSFs and Certificates of Deposit to shift End-of-Life vehicles away from informal disposal. The commercial vehicle segment is particularly relevant because ageing trucks and buses can continue operating for long periods before being replaced.

Rosmerta Group President, Kartick V. Nagpal, said, “By bringing an authorised, transparent and structured scrapping journey closer to dealers and customers, we can make vehicle retirement simpler while ensuring that vehicles are scientifically dismantled and valuable materials are recovered and returned to the circular economy."

For the recycling side, the process can recover materials such as steel and aluminium from old commercial vehicles, allowing them to be reused instead of being lost through informal disposal.

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