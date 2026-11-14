Eicher Motors posts record Q2 revenue of 7,422 crore; Royal Enfield sales rise 15%

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Eicher Motors Limited has reported its best-ever quarterly financial performance for the second quarter of FY2026-27, with revenue from operations rising 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,422 crore. The company also registered its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹1,760 crore, marking a 16 per cent increase over the corresponding period last financial year.
The company's profit after tax (PAT) grew 15 per cent to ₹1,573 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to ₹1,369 crore in Q2 FY2025-26. The performance was supported by growth across its motorcycle and commercial vehicle businesses, with both Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reporting their highest-ever second-quarter sales.
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