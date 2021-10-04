Edible racing wheels? This mould lets you cast your own wheel of chocolate

Have you ever wanted to eat the wheels of your car or bike? A new product released by a Japanese crafts company in partnership with BBS Motorsport company will appeal to petrolheads who also have a sweet tooth. A set of chocolate moulds launched by the companies, called Hanagata by 4Design, allow one to cast their own BBS racing wheels entirely from chocolate.

The chocolate BBS wheel moulds are made of aluminium and come together like pieces of puzzle to create a box. The combined mould box measures roughly 3-inch wide and 4-inch tall. Once the box is fit together, one can pour in melted chocolate inside, which can be pulled out once the chocolate hardens. The resultant chocolate wheel treats come with a BBS logo in the centre and weigh about 40g.

4Design is also planning to commence a limited number of experience sessions at its Factory Art Museum in Takaoka City, where it will let customers witness the joy of casting their own wheel, that too a chocolaty one. The Japanese company is also looking at the possibility opening a limited experience session to BBS Wheel Owner Club.

With the introduction of Hanagata, BBS and 4Design are hoping to bring attention to the casting mould used in industrial manufacturing process that most end users do not really know about or seem to overlook. Though casting mould is an important element of the manufacturing process, consumers never tend not to think of it.

The chocolate BBS wheel casting mould will bring the experience of manufacturing to the petrolheads when they spend time tempering, pouring, and molding a chocolate wheel. This will also help them understand and appreciate the industrial process of casting wheels in moulds. And what could be a more fun way than to let them make the wheels and also eat them.