Eastern Peripheral Expressway gets Intelligent Transport System for safer drives
A view of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Dasna in Ghaziabad, India, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Union minister Nitin Gadkari dedicated the Intelligent Traffic System project on Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Eastern Peripheral Expressway gets Intelligent Transport System for safer drives

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2021, 08:58 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Intelligent Transport System, India's first, promises to detect any accident on Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The system will also receive alerts to ensure that ambulance reaches the accident spot in less than 15 minutes.

Travelling on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway is set to become a safer experience soon. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has launched a new system that will ensure to log any accidents and send prompt help in coming days. NHAI officials said the ITS is the first such network in India.

Gadkari inaugurated the state-of-the-art technology called Intelligent Transport System on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Thursday. The 135-km long 6-lane expressway connects Haryana and Uttar Pradesh through Ghaziabad and Palwal.

"It is a great event in the history of Indian infrastructure(development)," Gadkari said at the inauguration of the ITS, reminding that around 1.5 lakh people are killed every year in 5 lakh accidents across the country.

“Every year in India, we have 500,000 accidents, which kill 150,000 people. We decided to make green expressway highway. We are making 26 green expressway highways and implemented the first ITS network in Ghaziabad. We also plan to integrate all the highways across the country with a similar system at the NHAI headquarters," said Gadkari. He also said that it is important for India to improve its road engineering. 

Gadkari said the ITS will achieve traffic efficiency by minimising traffic problems, prompting efficient infrastructure usage, helping commuters with prior information about traffic situation and reducing travel time.

The Intelligent Transport System also promises to detect any accident on Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The system will also receive alerts to ensure that ambulance reaches the accident spot in less than 15 minutes.

Gadkari also said that a proposal to revise the speed limit on the Easter Peripheral Expressway is currently underway. The current speed limit on the 135-km expressway is 120 kmph for cars. It may be revised to separate speed limits for different categories of vehicles.

  • First Published Date : 24 Dec 2021, 08:58 AM IST