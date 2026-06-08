⁠E85 petrol launched in India at 82.12/litre. Key 5 facts you must know about it

India's ethanol-blending in petrol programme has taken a major leap forward with the introduction of E85 fuel in Delhi, which is a mixture of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol. Priced at ₹82.12 per litre, the E85 petrol is significantly cheaper than regular E20 petrol, which currently costs ₹102.12 a litre. This makes the E85 cheaper by nearly ₹20 per litre compared to E20 petrol.

E85 has been launched in Delhi, at a cost of ₹ 82.12 per litre, which is significantly cheaper than E20.

However, there remains a question: Can your car use this E85 petrol?

Here are the top five facts about the E85 petrol you must know.

E85: Not just another petrol variant

E85 is not just another variant of petrol. While the E20 petrol currently available across India contains 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, E85 contains 85% ethanol blended with 15% petrol.

To run on E85, a vehicle needs a flex fuel engine

The higher concentration of ethanol in E85 requires specially designed engines, ECU, and fuel systems that can handle the unique properties of ethanol. Most of the petrol cars sold in India currently cannot use E85 petrol. The majority of the modern cars sold in India comply with E20 fuel standards, not E85. Running E85 petrol in a conventional petrol vehicle could potentially lead to performance issues and long-term mechanical damage to the critical components as well.

E85: More economical but less efficient

Ethanol contains less energy per unit than petrol. This brings down the fuel efficiency of a vehicle running on E85 by 20% to 30%. However, the price of the E85 is significantly lower, which offsets the fuel efficiency losses, eventually making it cost-effective. This means your turnaround time to the fuel station will be expedited, compared to how often you visit for refuelling now.

E85 has a higher octane rating

E85 has an exceptionally higher octane rating compared to standard petrol. The E85 comes with an octane rating between 100 and 105. This high-octane rating means high-performance flex-fuel engine-powered vehicles can run higher compression and more aggressive ignition, resulting in increased engine power yield.

E85 is a cleaner fuel

Compared to the standard petrol, even E20 that is currently available, E85 is an environmentally cleaner fuel. Using E85 drastically reduces carbon monoxide and benzene emissions from the tailpipe compared to the emissions from E20 burning. Using E85 can reduce the overall greenhouse gas emissions by up to 61% compared to traditional petrol.

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