'E20 Janta Party' goes viral advocating for fuel choice amid ethanol blending debate

A social media movement calling for motorists to have the freedom to choose between E20 petrol and conventional fuel is going viral now. The X handle, named 'E20 Janta Party', has attracted thousands of followers within days by focusing on an issue that has long divided the automotive community—whether consumers should have a choice in the usage of ethanol-blended petrol.

The group says it is neither opposed to ethanol-blended petrol nor seeking subsidies or free fuel. Instead, its primary demand is that fuel stations should offer motorists the option to choose the type of petrol they wish to buy. The issue has struck a chord with automotive enthusiasts and owners of older petrol-powered vehicles.

While E20 fuel, comprising 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, is being promoted to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions and support farmers, critics argue that higher ethanol content can affect older vehicles, reduce fuel efficiency and increase water consumption for crop production.

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Followers surge across platforms

The movement's popularity has risen sharply over the past few days. Its X account reportedly gained more than 25,000 followers within a few hours on Sunday after attracting attention over the weekend. By Monday morning, the account had crossed 48,000 followers.

Its Instagram presence has grown just as quickly, crossing 100,000 followers on Sunday.

Although the X account has existed since May 2024, it appears to have operated under a different name before recently being renamed 'E20 Janta Party', coinciding with the growing trend of issue-based satirical campaigns on social media following the CJP protest.

'Not a political party'

As speculation grew over the people behind the movement, the account issued a series of posts clarifying its position.

One of them stated, “E20 Janta Party is not a political party."

The account further said, “We are an independent citizens’ movement focused on raising issues that affect the common people. Our only agenda is to ensure transparency, protect consumer rights, and encourage an open public discussion on the real impact of India’s E20 (20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol) policy."

It also added, “We do not support or endorse any political party. Our support is for the people not for any political ideology," while asking people not to speculate about who operates the movement because it distracts from the issue being raised.

The post concluded by saying, “Our demand is simple: accountability, transparency, and the right of consumers to be heard."

Also Read : EVs offer a more reliable & sustainable long-term solution amid ethanol row, claims study

Stronger messaging follows

Alongside its calls for consumer choice, the account has also aimed at the government's fuel policy. In another post, it demanded the resignation of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, stating, “Nitin Gadkari ji must Resign!"

While the identity of the people behind the movement remains unknown, its rapid rise highlights the growing interest among Indian motorists in fuel compatibility, vehicle reliability and the ability to decide what goes into their vehicles.

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