Ducati registers its best first half-year sales figures, Multistrada V4 helps

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2023, 15:20 PM
Ducati has announced its result for the first six months of 2023. The manufacturer revealed that they delivered 34,976 motorcycles during this period. As per Ducati, this is a 5 per cent growth compared to the same period of 2022. At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Italy remains in the leading position among Ducati’s markets with 6,639 motorcycles delivered and a growth of 10 per cent compared to last year’s period. The United States represents the second largest market for the Company with 4,505 bikes that result in an 11 per cent growth over 2022. Germany is in third position, also gaining a 13 per cent growth with 4,217 motorcycles delivered.

Image of Ducati Multistrada V2 used for representational purpose only
Image of Ducati Multistrada V2 used for representational purpose only

The Multistrada V4 is currently the most popular motorcycle from the brand. In all its versions combined, Ducati delivered 6,382 units globally between January and June 2023. Ducati's naked sports bike, the Monster Monster is in second position with 4,299 units delivered in the world, while in third place there is the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 3,581 bikes.

For 2024 Ducati has already unveiled five new colour schemes for its motorcycles. Enthusiasts can choose their SuperSport 950 S in the Stripe Livery that alternates white, grey and red colours, accentuating the sporty elegance of the bike. The Monster is now even more stylish because of the new Iceberg White colour, while the Hypermotard 950 RVE has a new Graffiti Livery Evo inspired by street art. The Panigale V2 gets a new Black on Black Livery whereas the Multistrada V2 S gets a new Thrilling Black & Street Grey colour scheme.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh

Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales: "This first half-year was Ducati's best ever in terms of deliveries. We reached a record 34,976 bikes delivered, proving that our passionate clients continue to appreciate our product range, which is now wider than ever. The supply bottlenecks experienced last year are now over but the global competition in the market is more intense in the post Covid-era also because of better product availability. Our commitment to reinforce the satisfaction of our Ducatisti is stronger than ever and their continuous trust gives all people in Borgo Panigale an extra motivation."

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2023, 15:20 PM IST
TAGS: Multistrada V4 Monster Scrambler

