Dubai Police has some of the strictest punishment for traffic violations

Dubai, the city of glitz, glamour and supercars. But with all the sheen comes a rider - your car may be the most-expensive in the world but if you are found violating a traffic rule, the law will slam brakes. And slam brakes hard. A recent legislation has further strengthened the authority of Dubai Police to crack down against traffic violations.

As part of this legislation, Dubai Police has introduced stricter punishment which even includes provision for vehicles to be impounded. Even something as common - but still illegal in most parts of the world - as using a mobile phone while driving can lead to a vehicle being impounded for up to 30 days. As per local news reports, the new legislation is aimed to serve as a deterrent for motorists in Dubai, a city that has recently seen spurt in road accidents.

How is Dubai Police battling rule violations?

The legislation has been activated on all Dubai roads and the decree has been published in the government's Official Gazette, as per a report in The National. The decree highlights how unsafe driving practices like tailgating, poor lane discipline and sudden swerving are also covered under the ambit of the stricter rule.

Those found guilty of using a mobile phone while driving can be charged with a penalty amount of Dh 800 (approximately ₹18,000) and the vehicle can also be impounded. In India, the official penalty amount for the same violation is up to ₹5,000.

Sudden swerving in a manner that could potentially risk lives of fellow motorists or pedestrians can also allow cops in Dubai to impound the guilty vehicle for up to 30 days. Not following assigned and dedicated lanes can lead to a vehicle being impounded for up to two weeks. This is the same duration for any vehicle that stops in the middle of a road without the obvious need to (malfunctions). And you may have the fastest car on the planet - common in Dubai, but illegal overtaking can also have the hot wheels impounded for up to two weeks.

There are also provisions to impound vehicles for up to two weeks if it is found to be unsafe to drive or if it is without a number plate or if it is reversed in a manner that endangers people and property.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: