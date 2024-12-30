Delhi, Noida, Gurugram traffic advisory on New Year's eve warns against drunk driving

As India gears up to welcome the New Year, police authorities in Delhi-NCR is preparing to tackle traffic violations, especially against New Year revellers involved in drunk driving and hooliganism. Traffic Police in Delhi, Gurugram as well as Noida have issued traffic advisory till January 1, warning strict action against those found flouting traffic rules during these days. The authorities will deploy thousands of personnel across the national capital, set up barricades and mobile units to keep traffic in check.

Traffic police in Delhi-NCR have already started drive to check drunk driving cases besides other traffic violations ahead of the New Year celebration

Police authorities in all three cities have started drive against drunk driving with several check points. Several commuters have already been fined for the traffic violation which sees spike during this time every year. In 2023, Delhi Police had issued challan to 2,129 people in the last 15 days of the year for drunk driving. On New Year's eve alone, Delhi Police had issued 1,329 challans, out of which 318 were against drunk driving.

Police will also keep an extra vigil on New Year celebrations on the road to keep hooligans off. Multiple cases of stunts on bikes and cars, rash driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding have been reported during this phase last year.

Delhi Police traffic advisory on New Year

Besides warning against drunk driving and hooliganism, the police authorities have also issued advisory to avoid traffic jams during the last couple of days of 2024. Special traffic arrangements and road diversions have been planned in different parts of the three cities, especially around popular malls and shopping complexes. Delhi Police will deploy adequate number of personnel at places like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas among others. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm on Tuesday (December 31) in Connaught Place till the end of New Year celebrations.

During the restricted period, vehicles will not be allowed to go towards Connaught Place from Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, round about gole Market, round about GPO, Kasturba Gandhi Road. Vehicles will also not be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except those with valid passes.

Parking restrictions will also be imposed during this phase to avoid traffic congestion. Parking at Connaught Place will be limited and offered on a first-come-first-serve basis. Commuters are advised to park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane, Windsor Place.

Similar traffic restrictions will be implemented around India Gate. Vehicles will be diverted from Q-Point, round about Sunheri Masjid, Rajpath Rafi Marg, round about Rajindra Prasad road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozeshah Road, round about Mandi House, Mathura Road-Purana Qila road. Commuters are also advised to avoid Bhairon Road, Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan to beat expected traffic jams around Delhi Zoo. Any vehicles parked at unauthorised areas will be towed away and prosecuted.

Gurugram Police traffic advisory for New Year

Gurugram Police has issued traffic advisory for New Year celebrations with key focus at 22 places around the city. There will be special focus on traffic movement at places like MG Road, Cyber Hub, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase-1 and Sector 29 market. There will be heavy deployment of personnel including Counter Assault, Police Riders, Police PCR, Crane, Fire Brigade and ambulance teams during the last couple of days of the year.

Gurugram Police will also set up 68 checkpoints around the city to nab traffic violators, drunk drivers among others. “We have deployed extra force on all sensitive areas and regular checking of vehicles will be started by a day before. We also put special checking points at the roads leading to Gurugram from other districts," a spokesperson from Gurugram Police said. "During the New Year celebrations, keeping a close eye on those who create disturbance and affect law and order, strict action will be taken against them promptly. No hooliganism of any kind will be allowed and policemen in civil dress have also been deployed," he added.

Noida Police traffic advisory for New Year

Police authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar, or Noida, in Uttar Pradesh have also shared traffic advisory on road closures and parking guidelines as it expects more than 1.5 lakh vehicles in the city during New Year celebrations. Special focus on traffic movement has been planned around Sector 18 housing popular malls and shopping complexes. Police will allow vehicle entry into Sector 18 through three key main roads. Commuters are advised to use the multi-level parking area in Sector-18 to avoid congestion and traffic challan.

