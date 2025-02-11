Driving to Maha Kumbh? Don't! Here's why

If you are planning to drive to Prayagraj on today, Tuesday, it would be better to re-consider your travel plans. This is because ahead of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday, the local administration has decided to enforce a 'no-vehicle zone' in and around the fair area.

As per news agency PTI, the local administration here has come out with special plans to manage traffic on all roads leading up to the fair area and that the ‘no-vehicle zone’ has already been put in place, coming into effect from 0400hrs on Tuesday, February 11. The entire city will come under this directive from 1700hrs with exemption only for emergency vehicles and vehicles tasked with carrying out essential services.

What can you do if visiting Maha Kumbh?

If you are driving towards Pryagraj, be prepared to park your vehicle well outside city limits on Tuesday and Wednesday. Designated parking spots have been created for both pubic and private vehicles, and devotees will have to make way towards bathing ghats on foot.

While flying in or taking the rail option remain the best way to reach the world's largest religious gathering, driving to here has anyway come with its share of troubles.

Over the weekend, traffic jams stretching around 300 kilometres were reported on several state and national highways, prompting authorities to urge motorists to turn back. Several videos circulating on social-media channels showed thousands of vehicles lined one after another in deadlocked state.

As such, authorities are leaving nothing to chance ahead of Maghi Purnima which marks the end of Kalpvas period. Kalpvas refers to a practice of living near a sacred river for a set amount of time. “Over the past week, the influx of devotees into Prayagraj has increased significantly. Along with public transport, a large number of private vehicles are also arriving, and this number is expected to rise further on Maghi Purnima," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly told police and administrative officials. “In light of this, a well-structured traffic and crowd management plan must be implemented."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: