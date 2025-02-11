HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Driving To Maha Kumbh? Don't! Here's Why

Driving to Maha Kumbh? Don't! Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2025, 13:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Entering Prayagraj in a private or public vehicle will not be permitted ahead of Maghi Purnima at Maha Kumbh.
Maha Kumbh
Fatehpur: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to the rush of devotees during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela on February 10, 2025. (PTI)
Maha Kumbh
Fatehpur: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to the rush of devotees during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela on February 10, 2025.

If you are planning to drive to Prayagraj on today, Tuesday, it would be better to re-consider your travel plans. This is because ahead of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday, the local administration has decided to enforce a 'no-vehicle zone' in and around the fair area.

As per news agency PTI, the local administration here has come out with special plans to manage traffic on all roads leading up to the fair area and that the ‘no-vehicle zone’ has already been put in place, coming into effect from 0400hrs on Tuesday, February 11. The entire city will come under this directive from 1700hrs with exemption only for emergency vehicles and vehicles tasked with carrying out essential services.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

What can you do if visiting Maha Kumbh?

If you are driving towards Pryagraj, be prepared to park your vehicle well outside city limits on Tuesday and Wednesday. Designated parking spots have been created for both pubic and private vehicles, and devotees will have to make way towards bathing ghats on foot.

While flying in or taking the rail option remain the best way to reach the world's largest religious gathering, driving to here has anyway come with its share of troubles.

Over the weekend, traffic jams stretching around 300 kilometres were reported on several state and national highways, prompting authorities to urge motorists to turn back. Several videos circulating on social-media channels showed thousands of vehicles lined one after another in deadlocked state.

As such, authorities are leaving nothing to chance ahead of Maghi Purnima which marks the end of Kalpvas period. Kalpvas refers to a practice of living near a sacred river for a set amount of time. “Over the past week, the influx of devotees into Prayagraj has increased significantly. Along with public transport, a large number of private vehicles are also arriving, and this number is expected to rise further on Maghi Purnima," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly told police and administrative officials. “In light of this, a well-structured traffic and crowd management plan must be implemented."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2025, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: Maha Kumbh

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.