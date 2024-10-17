Driving licence, vehicle registration certificate in Delhi may soon go digital

Driving licence and registration certificate of vehicles could soon go digital in Delhi. The state government is planning to introduce digital DL and digital RC to vehicle owners to make it easy for verification process and other purposes. The move is also aimed to cut down on delays to issue driving licence and registration certificates in the national capital where both documents are currently issued in physical format. The electronic versions of DL and RC can be stored electronically like Aadhaar cards and will be accessible through various smartphone apps.

Currently, vehicle owners are issued driving licences and registration certificates in physical cards. In March 2021, Delhi began self-registration of vehicles by dealers. The move enabled 263 dealers across the national capital to print vehicle registration certificates directly at the point of sale. In the past three years, more than 15 lakh vehicle registration certificates have been issued across Delhi. The first six months of this year saw more than 2.34 lakh RCs printed.

Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister of Delhi, held a meeting with officials from Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday to discuss ways to streamline the process of issuing driving licence and registration certificates more seamless. He raised concerns over delays in issuing RCs by dealers despite having the benefit to print it themselves. He has even warned dealers who fail to meet deadlines with penalties, including cancellation of trade certificates.

To make the process simpler, Gahlot has proposed the idea of digital DL and digital RC that would eventually remove the printing process. "We are committed to making the registration process more seamless and accessible. The possibility of transitioning from physical RCs to digital versions could significantly streamline the system, offering convenience for vehicle owners and reducing administrative delays," Gahlot said.

Digital DL and RC: How it will work

Like Aadhaar cards, the electronic DL and RC will be available online in PDF format and can be downloaded and printed by vehicle owners through their linked smartphones. Further, the DL and RC could be uploaded on various apps like the DigiLocker or mParivahan and will carry a unique ID and a QR code to help Delhi Traffic Police during verifications. The new process not only promises to reduce paperwork but may also help speeding up the process to acquire one.

