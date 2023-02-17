Driving in Noida without HSRP to attract fines from today: All you need to know

Vehicles in Noida plying without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will be penalised from today, February 17. The Noida Traffic Police will charge fines of up to ₹5,000 to the owners of private vehicles who have been flouting the traffic rule. Installing HSRP on private and commercial vehicles became mandatory after the Centre issued a notification back in 2018. A deadline was also set to get old vehicles to install HSRP which ended earlier this week on Wednesday, February 15. Nearly 2.70 lakh private cars will be at risk from today which are said to be plying without HSRP.

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar officials, there are 8.70 lakh vehicles registered in the district. Only six lakh vehicles out of those have installed HSRP. Anil Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Noida, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, “The time period provided for installing high-security registration plates on vehicles was February 15 and it has ended now. Accordingly, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic police and the local police at thana levels will start a campaign to take action against vehicles not having HSRP, holding them liable for faulty number plates."

HSRP is a Chromium-based hologram plate which come with laser-branded permanent ID numbers that cannot be forged. This ensures that number plates cannot be copied and either re-used or re-purposed. The process includes hot stamping on the HSRPs at the front as well as on the back.

Also read - High Security Registration Plate: The what, how and how much of HSRP

Yadav added that the campaign to slap traffic fine on vehicles without HSRP will start from Friday. “The challan amount in such cases will be ₹5,000. Hence, it is my request to everyone to please apply for the HSRP if you have not already done it, and get it installed immediately in your vehicles." he added.

The campaign to challan vehicles without HSRP comes days after Anupam Kulshreshtha, Director of Uttar Pradesh Transport and Road Safety, wrote to police chiefs of all the districts in Uttar Pradesh to start cracking down on violators. According to him, not installing HSRP on vehicles is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

