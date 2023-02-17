HT Auto
Home Auto News Driving In Noida Without Hsrp To Attract Fines From Today: All You Need To Know

Driving in Noida without HSRP to attract fines from today: All you need to know

Vehicles in Noida plying without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will be penalised from today, February 17. The Noida Traffic Police will charge fines of up to 5,000 to the owners of private vehicles who have been flouting the traffic rule. Installing HSRP on private and commercial vehicles became mandatory after the Centre issued a notification back in 2018. A deadline was also set to get old vehicles to install HSRP which ended earlier this week on Wednesday, February 15. Nearly 2.70 lakh private cars will be at risk from today which are said to be plying without HSRP.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 08:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
According to Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department officials, there are over 8.70 lakh registered vehicles in the district, of which around 6 lakh have the HSRP. (File photo) (Hindustan Times)
According to Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department officials, there are over 8.70 lakh registered vehicles in the district, of which around 6 lakh have the HSRP. (File photo) (Hindustan Times)
According to Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department officials, there are over 8.70 lakh registered vehicles in the district, of which around 6 lakh have the HSRP. (File photo) (Hindustan Times)
According to Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department officials, there are over 8.70 lakh registered vehicles in the district, of which around 6 lakh have the HSRP. (File photo)

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar officials, there are 8.70 lakh vehicles registered in the district. Only six lakh vehicles out of those have installed HSRP. Anil Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Noida, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, “The time period provided for installing high-security registration plates on vehicles was February 15 and it has ended now. Accordingly, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic police and the local police at thana levels will start a campaign to take action against vehicles not having HSRP, holding them liable for faulty number plates."

HSRP is a Chromium-based hologram plate which come with laser-branded permanent ID numbers that cannot be forged. This ensures that number plates cannot be copied and either re-used or re-purposed. The process includes hot stamping on the HSRPs at the front as well as on the back.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
1353 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also read - High Security Registration Plate: The what, how and how much of HSRP

Yadav added that the campaign to slap traffic fine on vehicles without HSRP will start from Friday. “The challan amount in such cases will be 5,000. Hence, it is my request to everyone to please apply for the HSRP if you have not already done it, and get it installed immediately in your vehicles." he added.

The campaign to challan vehicles without HSRP comes days after Anupam Kulshreshtha, Director of Uttar Pradesh Transport and Road Safety, wrote to police chiefs of all the districts in Uttar Pradesh to start cracking down on violators. According to him, not installing HSRP on vehicles is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 08:40 AM IST
TAGS: traffic fine HSRP Motor Vehicle Act
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Driving in Noida without HSRP to attract fines from today: All you need to know
Driving in Noida without HSRP to attract fines from today: All you need to know
Tesla recalls over 3.62 lakh electric cars due to self-driving crash risk
Tesla recalls over 3.62 lakh electric cars due to self-driving crash risk
Tesla fires workers in New York who raised voice for union
Tesla fires workers in New York who raised voice for union
Android Auto's new user interface is here in India. Know what's new
Android Auto's new user interface is here in India. Know what's new
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city