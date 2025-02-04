Drive your BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars worry-free. GRAP III revoked in Delhi

On February 3rd, 2025, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted the GRAP stage 3 restrictions in Delhi. This decision came as the AQI levels in Delhi NCR fell to 286, which is a 64-point decrease from the 350-point threshold established by the Supreme Court for implementing GRAP 3 measures.

Drive your BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars worry-free

Under Stage 3 restrictions, driving BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi. Flouting these regulations may attract a fine of up to ₹20,000 from the Traffic Police. However, these bans have now been lifted and road users may drive these vehicles in the Delhi NCR region.

Additionally, the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions also entail a ban on non-essential construction work. Students attending classes up to grade 5 were earlier asked to shift to hybrid mode under these restrictions as well. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available. These restrictions too, have now been lifted.

AQI Stage Classification

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categories air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe AQI 401-450) and Stage IV (Severe Plus AQI above 450).

The air quality in Delhi has improved, leading the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lift these restrictions under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP). Furthermore, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light overnight rain in the region, supporting the panel's decision.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters. This decision might change at any time depending on the AQI situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

